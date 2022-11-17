Detroit Lions HC gives injury update on Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions knew they were making a long-term investment when they selected Jameson Williams with the first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams was the No. 12 pick overall, however, after suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 national championship, it was expected that Williams wouldn’t see much action in 2022.

Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, gave an update on the former Crimson Tide speedster today at his press conference. When asked for a date of return Campbell said, “I would say probably after Thanksgiving sometime, I think tentatively that’s what we are looking at, I don’t know if that would be the Jacksonville week or the week after. But he is close. He’s progressing, there are no setbacks.”

The Lions have struggled mightily this year, but they have been competitive in nearly ever game. The speedy receiver may be the difference that this Lions team needs to get into NFC North contention again.

Coach Campbell on Jameson Williams. pic.twitter.com/K1s5xTh2Po — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire