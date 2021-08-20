Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Even Barry Sanders couldn't outrun COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame running back announced Friday morning on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus despite being "double vaccinated" and routinely wearing a mask.

"I tested positive for COVID," Sanders wrote on the social media site. "I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs."

Sanders, who ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing list after running for 15,269 yards in his 10-year career with the Detroit Lions, told the Free Press last spring that he was adhering to social distancing measures and washing his hands more because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 53-year-old has made regular appearances at Lions events in recent years as a paid ambassador for the team.

He said on Twitter he will be "ready to go" for the Lions' regular-season opener Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

All Lions coaches and more than 90% of their players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but the team still has placed three players on the reserve/COVID list this summer: Offensive lineman Evan Heim, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Heim, who tested positive for COVID when he reported for training camp, said he is fully vaccinated. Williams was removed from the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, and Reeves-Maybin was activated last week.

