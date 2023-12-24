Detroit Lions grades vs. Minnesota Vikings: Dan Campbell, Jahmyr Gibbs get top honors

MINNEAPOLIS — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett grades the Detroit Lions in their 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Quarterback

Jared Goff played a mistake-free game Sunday against one of the NFL’s best defenses. He completed 30 of 40 passes, for 257 yards and one touchdown, and made some of his best throws in clutch moments, such as the laser of a pass he threw to Donovan Peoples-Jones on third-and-8 for a first down in the fourth quarter. Goff didn’t see Jameson Williams running wide open twice on would-be touchdowns, including once early in the second quarter when he took an 11-yard sack. He also had a delay-of-game penalty on the opening drive of the third quarter and another on the Lions’ final full possession. But he converted a rare quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 and played winning football on a day the Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years. Grade: A-minus

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

Running backs

The Lions rode Jahmyr Gibbs hard in the second half and the rookie delivered. He finished with 80 yards rushing on 15 carries, had 100 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. He broke a Harrison Phillips tackle on his first TD run and looked like he was shot out of a cannon gaining 18 yards on a fourth-and-1 scamper in the second half. David Montgomery (17 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD) did most of his work in the first half and was solid blocking, including a nice blitz pickup on the Lions’ first play from scrimmage. Craig Reynolds had a big block as the fullback on Montgomery’s touchdown run. One negative: Gibbs lost the first fumble of his career in the first quarter, after he spun out of a tackle in the backfield at the end of a 14-gain gain. Grade: A-minus

Receivers/tight ends

The Lions got contributions from everyone in their receiving corps Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and picked up a first down in the second half when he stopped on a dime after catching a speed out and turned upfield past Akayleb Evabs. Kalif Raymond laid out for an 18-yard catch along the sideline on the first drive of the third quarter. And Williams sidestepped one tackler and spun away from another for a first down on his first catch of the game, then held onto on a tough grab in traffic on his second. Williams (five catches, 43 yards) did lose track of where he was on the field when he stepped out of bounds before one catch, and Raymond and Josh Reynolds were flagged for penalties. Tight end Sam LaPorta had a relatively quiet day with three catches for 18 yards. Grade: A-minus

Offensive line

Give both Goff and center Frank Ragnow credit for consistently identifying what the Vikings were trying to do on defense. The Lions allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits Sunday. Penei Sewell and Graham Glasgow had the key blocks on both of Gibbs’ touchdown runs. On the second, Sewell came off a double-team block to wipe linebacker Jordan Hicks out of the play. Ragnow and Jonah Jackson made the key double-team block on Phillips on Montgomery’s TD run. Hicks beat Ragnow on a stunt to hit Goff and force an incomplete pass late in the second quarter, Jackson was beat inside by Pat Jones for a tackle-for-loss on the opening drive, and Danielle Hunter beat Glasgow with a spin move on the next play, though Goff sidestepped the sack and completed a pass for a first down. Grade: A

Defensive line

The Lions held the Vikings to 17 yards rushing on 11 carries and sacked Nick Mullens four times, though three of those sacks came from defensive backs. It was more a group effort than tany one standout up front, but Romeo Okwara drew an important holding penalty with a good pass rush late in the first half and had a sack on Minnesota’s final drive to stick the Vikings in a third-and-27. John Cominsky couldn’t scoop up a fumble after Okwara’s sack, and the Vikings converted on the next play on a spectacular catch by Justin Jefferson. Aidan Hutchinson was the Lions’ steadiest pass rusher with four quarterback hits. Grade: A-minus

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens attempts a pass against the Lions during the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Linebackers

Similarly, the Lions got steady play, but not many splash plays, out of their linebacking corps Sunday. Alex Anzalone let Mullens slip through his hands for a sack in the red zone on Minnesota’s opening touchdown drive and Jack Campbell was a hair late filling the hole on Ty Chandler’s 2-yard touchdown run. Anzalone had a sack nullified by an illegal contact penalty on Kindle Vildor just before halftime. He finished with four tackles, tops among the linebackers, and no one in the unit had a tackle-for-loss. Malcolm Rodriguez saw time as the Lions’ third linebacker with Derrick Barnes out and made a tackle for no gain on Minnesota’s opening drive and had a big hit on C.J. Ham to stop him just short of the sticks on a third-and-8 catch in the third quarter. Grade: B

Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu celebrates after he intercepted a pass against the Vikings late in the fourth quarter of the Lions' 30-24 win on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis, to clinch the NFC North Division.

Defensive backs

Ifeatu Melifonwu continues to shine in a starting role for the Lions. He had five tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and the game-clinching interception on a Mullens pass thrown behind Jefferson. Melifonwu was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, but he also knocked down a pass to Jefferson in the fourth quarter. The Lions’ secondary didn’t have great eye discipline early Sunday. Kerby Joseph misread a run-fake and got beat for a 33-yard gain on a short pass to tight end Josh Oliver on the opening play, Brian Branch left Jefferson uncovered for an 8-yard gain on a read-option play, dropped an interception on the end zone on the play before Minnesota’s first touchdown and had a defensive holding penalty on third-and-goal that kept the drive alive. Branch intercepted a pass, Joseph had two picks and Vildor made an important open-field tackle on Ty Chandler early in the third quarter and stopped Jordan Addison for a short gain on a quick hitch on the next play. Big plays by the secondary — four takeaways and three sacks — boosted their grade. Grade: A-minus

Special teams

The Lions have had extra-point problems in the second half of the season. Riley Patterson missed two PATs in a three-game span before he was cut this week, and Michael Badgley had a PAT attempt blocked with pressure against the left side of the unit Sunday. Badgley made his only field goal from 37 yards, and Jack Fox boomed a 57-yard punt — and the Lions got good coverage on the play — to pin the Vikings at their own 12 on their final possession, after Trevor Nowaske was flagged for illegal formation to force a re-kick on a punt that was downed at the 7. Grade: B-minus

Coaching

The Lions didn’t wilt under the pressure of trying to win their first division title in 30 years Sunday — no small feat given the history of the franchise. Campbell was late throwing his challenge flag after a poor spot on a second-and-12 pass in the first half that appeared to be a first down, though the Lions converted on third-and-1 anyway. I would have liked to see the offense take at least one deep shot on its final drive of the first half, but that may fall more on Goff’s decision making than Ben Johnson’s play-calling. Campbell praised Johnson’s plan against a good Vikings defense, and Aaron Glenn stayed on the attack against an inexperienced quarterback with some of his secondary pressures. Give Campbell an extra tip of the cap for turning this franchise around in three years' time, and doing something no Lions team had done since 1993 — winning the division. Grade: A

