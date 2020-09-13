Detroit Lions grades: Matthew Stafford forcing plays, coaching blunders contribute to loss

Dave Birkett grades the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears:

Quarterback

Kurt Warner said something interesting about Matthew Stafford last week that resonated Sunday: That he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, but hasn’t been able to get over the hump because the Lions organization has asked far too much of him far too long. Stafford had a better game than the numbers indicate, completing 24 of 42 passes for 297 yards. He threw one touchdown, but would have had another had D’Andre Swift not dropped the potential game-winner. He missed a few other throws when it appeared rookie receiver Quintez Cephus wasn’t on the same page, something that will come in time. Stafford made one mistake late, trying to squeeze a ball into double coverage to Marvin Jones. His pass ricocheted off an arm and into Kyler Fuller’s hands for an interception, which ultimately led to the game-winning Bears touchdown. A case of trying to do too much, perhaps, based on everything he’s had to endure the past 12 years.

Grade: B

Running backs

Kerryon Johnson started, but Adrian Peterson was far and away the Lions’ most effective running back. Peterson took advantage of a Bears defense that played two deep safeties most of the game and ran for 93 yards on 14 carries. At 35 years old, he still has the vision that made him special. Johnson had a limited impact with 14 yards on seven carries and might not stay in this rotation long. Swift played as a two-minute back Sunday, scoring on a 1-yard run just before halftime. The Lions like him in part for his pass-catching prowess, but he had two drops, including one in the waning seconds that would have given the Lions the lead. That’s a crucial mistake at a time of the game that’s impossible to come back from.

Grade: C-minus

Wide receivers/tight ends

Kenny Golladay’s presence was sorely missed Sunday. Marvin Jones had four catches for a modest 55 yards and Cephus, Golladay’s replacement, caught just three of the 10 passes thrown his way. Cephus had one first-quarter drop and missed a block when Peterson was stopped on a third-and-1 run in the second quarter. Playing without his deep threat, T.J. Hockenson became Stafford’s No. 1 target. Hockenson had five catches for 56 yards and used his body well to wall of Tashaun Gipson for a third-quarter touchdown. On the downside, he did miss a block when Johnson was thrown for a 2-yard loss in the fourth quarter.

Grade: C

Offensive line

For having two new starters on their line, including a fill-in right tackle, the Lions did a good job protecting Stafford and opening holes for their running game. The lone sack the Lions allowed will go on rookie right guard Jonah Jackson’s ledger, but Stafford should have got rid of the ball, and not doing so cost the Lions valuable field position. Tyrell Crosby had two holding penalties, one of which was offset by a defensive holding call in the fourth quarter, but he settled in after an uneasy start. Frank Ragnow had a nice block on Peterson’s 21-yard run, and led a solid run-blocking effort overall as the Lions averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Grade: B-plus

