Detroit Lions grades: Jared Goff leads long list of A-caliber performances vs. Broncos

Dave Birkett grades the Detroit Lions in their 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Ford Field:

Quarterback

Playing a defense adept at forcing turnovers, the Lions didn’t hesitate to put the ball in Jared Goff’s hands and let him air it out early in the game. Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdowns. He didn’t have a turnover, didn’t really put the ball in harm’s way and piled up 215 passing yards in the first half as the Lions built a comfortable lead. Goff did miss a couple throws early. He didn’t see Jameson Williams coming back his way in the deep third of the field when he scrambled to extend the opening play of the game and missed a third-down pass wide to David Montgomery in the flat on the same series. But it’s hard to quibble with a 134.6 passer rating. Grade: A

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Running backs

He’s got 12 games under his belt, but Jahmyr Gibbs might already be the most electric running back in the NFL. Gibbs had 100 yards on 11 carries Saturday and scored rushing and receiving touchdowns in the red zone. He ran for 10 yards on a third-and-9 in the third quarter — a preposterous situation for most teams to run in — and had a 34-yard gain on the next play when he took a handoff from Goff and looked shot out of a cannon. Montgomery (17 carries, 85 yards) slugged his way to tough yards between the tackles and was a load to bring down in the second half. Combined, the two backs averaged a hearty 6.6 yards per carry. Grade: A

Receivers/tight ends

In Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, the Lions have two rookies who appear to be difference makers. LaPorta caught five passes for 56 yards Saturday, and three of his catches went for touchdowns. He made a great individual effort on his first score, when he ran a shallow crosser then broke one tackle along the sideline and ran through another on his way to the end zone. The Lions made a concerted effort to get Williams involved early, though he and Goff still appear to be a touch out of synch on deep balls. Williams did make one tough catch in traffic, and he converted a second-and-17 when he slipped a tackle by Fabian Moreau on the sideline. Amon-Ra St. Brown (seven catches, 112 yards) had a nice bounce-back coming off his worst game of the season and Kalif Raymond had the key block on one of Gibbs' long runs. Grade: A-minus

Detroit Lions players celebrate a touchdown against the Denver Broncos scored by tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Offensive line

The line had a few hiccups early as the Lions went punt-punt-punt on their first three drives, but the unit gave Gibbs and Montgomery large holes to run through most of the day and Goff plenty of time to throw. Jonah Jackson got beat by D.J. Jones for the drive-stalling sack on the Lions’ second series and Graham Glasgow had a holding penalty that wiped out a would-be first down. Jackson and Taylor Decker paved the way on Gibbs’ 21-yard run on the Lions’ second drive, Penei Sewell and Glasgow had big blocks on Gibbs’ third-and-9 conversion, and Jackson sealed a defensive tackle inside on Gibbs’ TD run in the fourth quarter. Sewell did get beat for his second sack of the season. Grade: A-minus

Defensive line

The Lions used an assortment of secondary blitzes to get after Russell Wilson and a Broncos offense that likes max protect and take shots down field, but that doesn’t detract from an overall solid performance from the defensive front. The Broncos got an 11-yard carry by Marvin Mims on their first run of the day, then barely moved the ball on the ground the rest of the game (27 carries, 72 yards). Aidan Hutchinson beat Mike McGlinchey to hit Wilson and force an incomplete pass on second series, and he and Bruce Irvin got pressures on a third down incompletion one play later. Josh Paschal had a sack on a five-man rush, winning his one-on-one with guard Ben Powers, and made a heads-up play on the first series of the third quarter, when he stayed home to snuff out a screen pass for a 5-yard loss. Grade: A-minus

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) walks off the field after recovering the fumble from Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone had a stuffed stat sheet with 12 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss. He and the rest of the linebacking corps had a big hand in making Javonte Williams (12 carries, 37 yards) a non-factor. Anzalone was flagged for a 44-yard pass interference penalty, and Derrick Barnes left the game for a spell with a shoulder injury he suffered when he whiffed on a tackle on Jaleel McLaughlin in the second quarter. Barnes returned, and he and Jalen Reeves-Maybin each made a big goal line stop in the third quarter on a drive that ended in a Broncos field goal. Grade: A-minus

Defensive backs

Ifeatu Melifonwu shined in his second start of the season at safety. He forced a Wilson fumble with a safety blitz on Denver’s opening drive and finished with eight tackles, two quarterback hits and two pass breakups (though it felt like more). Melifonwu did get beat for a touchdown, and he said his eyes betrayed him a couple times on red-zone plays on the same drive. Overall, he was solid in coverage and has been a valuable addition to the starting lineup. Cam Sutton (three tackles, one end zone PBU) didn’t light up the stat sheet in the same way, but he was key to the Lions defensive effort on Courtland Sutton, who had a modest five-catch day. Khalil Dorsey started at the No. 2 cornerback spot and split time with Kindle Vildor; Jerry Jacobs did not see any defensive action before leaving with a hamstring injury. Vildor’s biggest play was a punishing hit on Wilson. Grade: A

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) forces Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) to fumble during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Special teams

The Lions changed kickers Saturday, starting Michael Badgley over Riley Patterson after what Dan Campbell said had been more than a monthlong battle. Badgley made all six of his extra points and did not attempt a field goal. Jack Fox shanked his first punt of the game 21 yards and had a touchback, but the Broncos didn’t get anything out of their return game and Malcolm Rodriguez fell on a late onside kick. Grade: B

Coaching

The Lions got the good vibes flowing again after a sloppy couple weeks, and they overcame a slow start to do it. Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn called stellar games. The Lions scored touchdowns on six of their final seven offensive possessions, when it seemed like everything Johnson called was working. Glenn was aggressive pressuring Wilson early and put the appropriate focus on stopping Denver’s lone offensive weapon (Courtland Sutton). The Lions did have a hiccup with clock management late in the first half, when they let 21 seconds run off the play clock before calling a timeout with 28 seconds to play. But one mistake that didn’t even come back to bite them (they scored a touchdown on the drive) isn’t a drag on an otherwise good day. Grade: A

