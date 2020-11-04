Detroit Lions going ahead with business as usual after Jarrad Davis' COVID case; here's why

The San Francisco 49ers had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and immediately shut down their practice facility.

The Denver Broncos, a day after team president John Elway tested positive for the virus, announced they were doing the same because a practice squad player returned a positive result.

Earlier this season, the Tennessee Titans had two games rescheduled after a widespread COVID outbreak. And the Green Bay Packers won’t have several running backs available for Thursday’s game against the 49ers because of contract tracing related to the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed routines throughout the NFL, but the Detroit Lions were on the practice field and in their Allen Park practice facility as usual Wednesday, one day after linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Far from an NFL double standard, the Lions’ ability to continue with business as usual was a credit to measures both the team and league have taken to combat the virus, and the timing of Davis’ case.

While NFL players must report for daily coronavirus testing, the Lions are holding all meetings virtual and eschewing their usual walk-through on the day after games. Per NFL protocols, players are limited to small groups for treatment and lifting sessions, and Tuesdays are an off day for most NFL teams.

Since the Lions placed Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, he was not exposed to large groups of teammates after testing negative for the virus before Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“We’re kind of always going to whatever level we think we need to, to accommodate where we are, and just I would say where the communities (are),” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “That’s really the biggest thing for us is what’s happening in the communities, and we understand that as those numbers increase, obviously, the opportunities or the situations for us (increase and) we have to be more careful in what we do inside the building. So from that standpoint, we’re always trying to improve, we’re always trying to adjust the facility to make sure that everyone can work safely.”

The Lions made extensive changes to their building before the season, repurposing meeting rooms, updating their locker room and adding dining areas to conform to state, local and league requirements.

Some of the changes the Lions made were part of broader NFL protocols, and some were done of their own volition.

Patricia said the Lions have “modified the building probably two or three times” since the start the season, and that “there’s no need for us to shut down the facility” in light of Davis’ case.

No Lions player was withheld from practice Wednesday because he was deemed a close contact to Davis, Patricia said. Close contacts of confirmed COVID cases must isolate for at least five days.

“There’s no need for any of that as far as our situation,” Patricia said. “I can’t speak to the future. I think that right now, everybody across the country and especially in Michigan right now, with the cases going up, really no one knows what the next day’s going to look like. We just kind of do the best we can to stay safe today.”

