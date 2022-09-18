Detroit Lions game info vs. Washington Commanders: Time, TV channel, live updates

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

TV announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma.

Betting line: Lions by 1½.

• Box score

Game notes: The Lions and Commanders both played entertaining home games in Week 1, with Detroit losing to Philadelphia, 38-35, and Washington clipping Jacksonville, 28-22. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had just another normal game for him, throwing for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He rallied his team with fourth-quarter TD passes to Terry McLaurin and rookie Jahan Dotson − both Big Ten products − after boneheaded interceptions on back-to-back drives. ... For the Lions, running back D'Andre Swift will look to build off a nice performance vs. the Eagles when he rushed for 144 yards and a score on 15 carries. Quarterback Jared Goff was 21-for-37 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and a pick-six, gaining momentum in the second half after a poor start and little help from pass-catchers.

