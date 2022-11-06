Detroit Lions game vs. Green Bay Packers: Time, TV channel, live updates
Detroit Lions (1-6) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-5)
When: 1 p.m., Sunday.
Where: Ford Field in Detroit.
TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).
Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).
Betting line: Packers by 4.
Game notes: This is the first meeting between the teams this season, with both desperate for a win. The Lions are losers of five straight; the Packers have lost four in a row. Fortunately for the Lions, Davante Adams plays for Las Vegas now, so their anemic pass defense stands a chance vs. Aaron Rodgers and his cast of unremarkable receivers. Lions are without tight end T.J. Hockenson after trading him to Minnesota, putting a dent in their offense. ... The rematch at Lambeau Field comes in the final game of the regular season.
Live updates
