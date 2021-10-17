Detroit Lions game vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Time, TV channel info and more

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other Lions radio affiliates).

Line: Bengals by 3½.

• Box score

THE READ: Jared Goff is not the answer, so Lions' quest for franchise QB needs to start ASAP

FILM REVIEW: Assigning blame on each of Jared Goff's 7 turnovers this season

Game notes: Lions fans will get their first in-person look at former No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. The Bengals have played relatively well in their two losses, falling to the Green Bay Packers at home by three and to the Chicago Bears on the road by three. The Bengals defense quietly ranks second in the AFC with just 100 points allowed coming into Week 6. Detroit will hope to finish a win this week after blowing late leads in two of its past three games.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our very best Lions content for a very low price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Time, TV channel info