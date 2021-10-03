Detroit Lions game vs. Chicago Bears: Time, TV channel info, more

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Bears by 2½.

Game notes: An NFC North "showdown" between two divisional rivals. Mitchell Trubisky plays for Buffalo now, so the Lions should have a shot to win this game.

