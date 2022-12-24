Detroit Lions game vs. Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve Saturday: TV channel, updates

When: 1 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Lions by 2½ (odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook).

Game notes: The Lions are a half-game out of the NFC playoffs, and go for a fourth straight win and seven of eight at Carolina on Christmas Eve. They need help to make the postseason, specifically via losses by Washington and/or Seattle. Washington visits San Francisco (4:05 p.m. kickoff) and Seattle visits Kansas City (1 p.m.) on Saturday. The Lions, who started 1-6, have the 1983 Lions rooting for them; those Lions became the first to overcome a 1-4 start to make the postseason. Detroit flew out to Carolina on Thursday afternoon to beat the blizzard slamming the midwest.

The Panthers are no pushover, and remain with something to play for. They're somehow just a game out in the NFC South division "race," despite trading their best player, Christian McCaffrey, earlier in the season and cutting former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Sam Darnold gets the start at quarterback in this one. The Panthers have won three of their past five matchups, defeating Atlanta, Denver and Seattle. Carolina, led by backup quarterback P.J. Walker, embarrassed the Lions the last time these two teams played, 20-0, in November, 2020 in Charlotte, the second-to-last Matt Patricia game. It was the first time Detroit had been shut out in 11 years. But no, these are not the same Lions, with a renovated roster and coaching staff.

