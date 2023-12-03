Detroit Lions game score vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, highlights

The Detroit Lions return after a 10-day break to take on the New Orleans Saints on the road. Detroit, sitting at 8-3, is looking to rebound from a Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions still hold the inside track to the NFC North division title despite the loss, but are looking to improve from the midseason lull. Coaches and players emphasized cleaning up mistakes after the Lions struggled on both sides of the ball in the loss. Detroit is 2-0 so far this season following losses with double-digit wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.

It will be a reunion of sorts for head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who were both a part of the Saints’ coaching staff from 2016-2020 before joining the Lions. New Orleans is coming off a 24-15 loss to the Falcons and sits at 5-6 still in contention for a division title in a log jammed NFC South.

The game kicks off from the Superdome in New Orleans at 1 p.m. It will be televised on Fox and livestreamed on Fubo. The Lions are 4½-point road favorites.

TUNE IN: Watch Lions-Saints on Fubo (free trial)

Lions vs. Saints score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Lions - - - - - Saints - - - - -

Lions vs. Saints live updates, highlights

Game notes and highlights to come.

Pregame notes

The Lions midseason struggles came to a head and resulted in a disappointing loss to extend the franchise’s Thanksgiving loss streak to seven straight years. Jared Goff lost three fumbles — his second straight week with three turnovers — which helped put Detroit in a hole. The defense also struggled out of the gate, giving up touchdowns on the first two Packers drives. Those drives, coupled with the turnovers, sank their chances early.

Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said improved blocking and ball security were the keys for Detroit to get the offense back to its potent roots. The Lions still rank seventh in points scored (26.7 per game) and second in yards (405.5 per game) but now have a negative turnover differential (minus-5) thanks to the giveaways the last two games.

Glenn said the defense needs to improve in all three phases but there were positives to build on in how the defense responded in tough spots due to turnovers in the last two weeks. The Lions defense now ranks 24th in the NFL in scoring (23.5) after giving up an average of 31 points over the last three weeks. The defense still ranks 10th in yards allowed (318.8 yards per game) but has struggled to generate turnovers or slow down opposing quarterbacks to get off the field.

The Saints offense is 18th in points scored (20.8 points per game) and 12th in total offense (347.1 yards per game) and has weapons to offer plenty of headaches. Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in receptions by a running back (54) and will play alongside former Lion Jamaal Williams in the backfield. Tight end Taysom Hill will play all over the field in different positions and the team’s leading receiver, Chris Olave, will be active after spending most of the week in concussion protocol.

Another former Saint turned prominent Lion — starting middle linebacker Alex Anzalone — is out against his previous team after suffering a hand injury on Thanksgiving. Jack Campbell will fill in and call defensive plays from the middle in his first opportunity to lead the defense. Veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin is set to make his Lions debut after being picked up midseason with hopes he can assist Detroit’s flailing pass rush.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, game highlights