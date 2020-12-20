Detroit Lions game score vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates at 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions game score, live updates and analysis vs. the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).

The Lions (5-8) are on the verge of playoff elimination, holding a 2% chance at making the postseason. They're far more likely to retain a top 10 pick in the NFL draft for the third straight season.

The Titans, under coach Mike Vrabel, are 9-4 and in first place in the AFC South. Vrabel has become the successful ex-Patriots coach the Lions thought they were getting when they hired Matt Patricia. That did not work out.

The Lions' suspect run defense faces a daunting challenge in the NFL's leading rusher Derrick Henry (1,532 yards, 14 touchdowns), who averages 118 rushing yards per game. The Titans also have two talented receivers in the electric second-year man A.J. Brown (837 yards, nine touchdowns) and former Western Michigan standout Corey Davis (835 yards, four touchdowns). — Marlowe Alter

TRENDING: Phil Simms hopes Lions get rid of Stafford so he can win Super Bowl

GM CANDIDATE: Why Louis Riddick makes sense — and why he doesn't

LIONS MAILBAG: Favorites for GM/coach jobs; Matthew Stafford's greatest hits

ROSTER SHAKEUP: Who should stay, who should go under next Lions GM

Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez recaps each drive and big play during the game. Join the discussion in the comment section of this story.

• Box score

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or try this.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game score vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates