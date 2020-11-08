Detroit Lions lose to Vikings, 34-20: How it happened

Join Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez for Detroit Lions live updates scoring, play-by-play and analysis vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Join the discussion in the comment section of this story.
[ Matthew Stafford being evaluated for concussion after leaving game vs. Vikings ]
LOOK AHEAD: Detroit Lions schedule 2020: Dates, times, TV, game scores
Live updates
4:01 p.m.: The Lions lose, 34-20, drop their second straight game and fall to 3-5. The Vikings improve to 3-5. The Lions couldn’t stop the run and allowed Dalvin Cook to run for 206 yards and two touchdowns, plus 46 receiving yards. The Lions threw three interceptions, including two by Matthew Stafford, who left the game to be checked for a concussion.
3:57 p.m.: The Vikings turn over the ball on downs and the Lions take over from their 10 with 1:55 left. The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 10 but Cousins overthrew Thielen in the end zone. After Cook gained his 200th rushing yard, he yielded to backup Alexander Mattison, who was nearly as effective. The Vikings starts from their 33 and Mattons ran on consecutive carries for 14 yards then 18 yards to reach the Detroit 21.
3:41 p.m.: Daniel hit Hockenson for a 2-yard pass to cut the Vikings’ lead to 34-20 with 6:55 left. It came on the first play of the drive. The Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out, Romeo Okwara blocked the Vikings’ punt and Cephus returned the ball to the Minnesota 4. After a Vikings penalty, the Lions got the ball at the 2 with 6:58 left.
3:34 p.m.: Daniel throws an interception on the second play of the drive that gives the Vikings the ball at their 39 with 10:05 left. The drive started from the Detroit 13. After hitting Amendola for a 28-yard gain, Daniel threw deep to Hockenson and was picked off by Harrison Smith.
3:21 p.m.: The Vikings pretty much ended the game with Cook’s 70-yard run to give Minnesota a 34-13 lead with 10:42 left. It was the first play of the drive. Defensive tackle John Penisini was the only person who came close to tackling Cook.
3:26 p.m.: Prater’s 45-yard field goal cuts the Vikings’ lead to 27-13 with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter. With time running out, the Lions ran their hurry-up offense. Swift turned a shovel pass into a 19-yard gain to the Vikings’ 28. Stafford had to leave the game to get checked for a concussion after he was hit in the head on a sack. Chase Daniel came in facing second-and-14 but couldn’t convert a first down.
3:21 p.m.: The Lions’ defense comes up big again after a Stafford pick. They force another three-and-out after Marcus Trufant sacks Cousins on the first play of the drive for an 8-yard loss. On third-and-10 from the Vikes’ 20, Cousins’ pass to Jefferson goes for only 7 yards. After a punt and short Amendola return, the Lions take over from their 31 with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter.
3:12 p.m.: And another interception thrown by Stafford. This time Stafford throws a pick to linebacker Eric Kendricks in the back of the end zone on a pass intended for Hockenson. The Vikings get the ball at their 20 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
3:08 p.m.: The Lions’ defense and special teams respond to Stafford’s mistake by coming up with a huge three-and-out and then a blocked punt by Austin Bryant. The Vikings recover, but the Lions get the ball at the Minnesota 22 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. It was the Lions' second punt block in two weeks.
3:05 p.m.: One play after he kept the drive alive, Stafford threw a terrible interception in the middle of the field that was picked off by linebacker Eric Wilson. The pass was intended to Hockenson. Wilson returned the pick 16 yards to the Vikings’ 28 with 4:42 left in the third quarter. The Lions started from their 25 and narrowly avoided going three-and-out when Amendola gained two yards on a jet sweep on third-and-2. The Lions got 31 yards on 16-yard pass to Marvin Jones and a 15-yard penalty on Harrison Smith for lowering his head on the tackle. That gave the Lions a first down at the Minnesota 34. Stafford made a great play buying time and hitting Hall for a 14-yard gain on third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 34.
2:52 p.m.: Cook threw a 1-yard pass to Irv Smith to give the Vikings a 27-10 lead with 7:50 left in the third quarter. The Vikings almost went three-and-out, but on third-and-5 from the Vikings’ 28, Jefferson beat Amani Oruwariye down the sideline for a 35-yard gain to the Detroit 37. Cook followed with a 12-yard gain. On third-and-6 from the 21, the defense couldn’t come up with a stop when Oruwariye was called for pass interference on Jefferson at the 3.
2:43 p.m.: The Lions go three-and-out when Amendola drops an easy wide-open catch on second-and-4 from the Detroit 18. On third down, Stafford overthrows Amendola. Fox’s 56-yard punt and great coverage by Mike Ford and Justin Coleman for a 3-yard return loss leads to the Vikings starting from their 23 with 11:59 left.
2:38 p.m.: The Lions’ defense stopped the Vikings on the first drive of the second half when Cousins made a critical error and took a delay-of-game penalty trying to hard count the Lions on third-and-6 from the Minnesota 34. It cost the Vikings 5 yards and his ensuing pass to Rudolph went for only 8 yards. After a Britton Colquitt 51-yard punt, the Lions will start from their 12 with 12:50 left in the third quarter.
2:19 p.m.: Halftime. The Lions trail, 20-10, but the stats aren’t too far off. The Vikings lead in net yards, 243-208. In rushing yards, the Lions actually lead, 94-74. Stafford is 16 of 18 for 114 yards and a touchdown. Cousins is 9 of 11 with 2 touchdowns. The wild stat, mostly because the Lions’ defense is struggling, is time of possession, where the Lions lead: 20:33 to 9:27.
2:16 p.m.: Former Lions running back Ameer Abdullah scored on a 22-yard catch and run to increase the Vikings’ lead to 20-10 with 15 seconds left in the second quarter. The Vikings started their drive with 1:15 left from their 13 after a great stop on kick returner K.J. Osborn by Miles Killebrew. The big play came when Cook beat Collins on a shallow crossing route and gained 29 yards to the Detroit 35.
2:06 p.m.: Marvin Jones scored on a 15-yard catch to cut the Vikings’ lead to 13-10 with 1:19 left. Stafford made a nice pass to rookie Quintez Cephus for 20 yards to get into Minnesota territory, reaching the Vikings’ 43. On third-and-6 from the 26, T.J. Hockenson made a great catch for 11 yards. Stafford’s pass up the middle was tipped by Eric Wilson but Hockenson still managed to catch the wobbler. The eight-play drive covered 72 yards and lasted 3:52.
1:52 p.m.: The Lions' defense finally got a stop. The Vikings started from their 21 and the Lions almost forced a three-and-out. But on third-and-10 from the 21, Cousins throws a short pass to Cook, who juked Jamie Collins for a 17-yard gain. But on third-and-2 from the Vikings’ 46, Everson Griffen tipped Cousins’ pass to Rudolph that was incomplete. After a punt and 21-yard return by Amendola, the Lions will start from their 28 with 5:11 left in the second quarter.
1:43 p.m.: Prater converts a 23-yard field goal with 8:21 left in the second quarter to cut the Vikings’ lead to 13-3. But it’s another disappointing drive for the Lions, who couldn’t get into the end zone from the 8-yard line on three tries. Stafford’s pass to Swift went for 5 yards and got to the half-yard line. On third-and-goal, Peterson lost 4 yards. The longest play was Stafford’s 12-yard pass to Amendola to the Vikings’ 8. The Lions went 70 yards on 15 plays in 8:05.
1:27 p.m.: Cousins hit Irv Smith with a 9-yard pass for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead with 1:26 left. Dan Bailey missed the extra-point kick. The Vikings started from their 36 and march quickly and easily again. Cousins connected with a wide-open Adam Thielen in the middle of the field on a play-action pass for 30 yards to the Detroit 14. The Vikings went 64 yards on five plays in 2:41.
1:22 p.m.: Matt Prater continues to struggle after he misses wide left from 46 yards with 4:07 left. It’s a disappointing drive that started off well but ended when Stafford was sacked on third-and-5 from the Minnesota 19. The drive started at the Lions’ 25 after Marvin Hall’s 11-yard kickoff return. The Lions avoided a three-and-out when Adrian Peterson showed good vision by making a cut to his left on third-and-1 for a 4-yard gain to the Detroit 38. The Lions got to midfield on Stafford’s 13-yard pass to Danny Amendola. D’Andrew Swift gain 16 yards to the Minnesota 24 on a strong run with patience to run behind his blocks.
1:12 p.m.: The Vikings score on Dalvin Cook’s 5-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 10:39 left in the first quarter. It’s the first opening drive touchdown the Lions have allowed this season, but boy did it look easy. The Vikings sliced their way through the Lions’ defense like Swiss cheese on a five-play, 67-yard drive that took just 2:32. Dalvin Cook led off with a 13-yard carry up the middle. Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for a 22-yard gain and then he hit Justin Jefferson, who beat Okudah deep for a 22-yard gain to the Detroit 5.
1:05 p.m.: The Lions start on offense and go three-and-out after a short pass to Danny Amendola goes for 1 yard on third-and-2. Matthew Stafford, who was cleared off the reserve/COVID-19 list this morning, started off by underthrowing a deep pass to Marvin Hall. Stafford missed the whole week of practice and was limited to virtual meetings. After a Jack Fox punt, the Vikings start from their 33.
Twitter updates
Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or try this.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions lose to Vikings, 34-20: How it happened