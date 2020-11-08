Detroit Lions lose to Vikings, 34-20: How it happened

Join Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez for Detroit Lions live updates scoring, play-by-play and analysis vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Live updates

4:01 p.m.: The Lions lose, 34-20, drop their second straight game and fall to 3-5. The Vikings improve to 3-5. The Lions couldn’t stop the run and allowed Dalvin Cook to run for 206 yards and two touchdowns, plus 46 receiving yards. The Lions threw three interceptions, including two by Matthew Stafford, who left the game to be checked for a concussion.

3:57 p.m.: The Vikings turn over the ball on downs and the Lions take over from their 10 with 1:55 left. The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 10 but Cousins overthrew Thielen in the end zone. After Cook gained his 200th rushing yard, he yielded to backup Alexander Mattison, who was nearly as effective. The Vikings starts from their 33 and Mattons ran on consecutive carries for 14 yards then 18 yards to reach the Detroit 21.

3:41 p.m.: Daniel hit Hockenson for a 2-yard pass to cut the Vikings’ lead to 34-20 with 6:55 left. It came on the first play of the drive. The Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out, Romeo Okwara blocked the Vikings’ punt and Cephus returned the ball to the Minnesota 4. After a Vikings penalty, the Lions got the ball at the 2 with 6:58 left.

3:34 p.m.: Daniel throws an interception on the second play of the drive that gives the Vikings the ball at their 39 with 10:05 left. The drive started from the Detroit 13. After hitting Amendola for a 28-yard gain, Daniel threw deep to Hockenson and was picked off by Harrison Smith.

3:21 p.m.: The Vikings pretty much ended the game with Cook’s 70-yard run to give Minnesota a 34-13 lead with 10:42 left. It was the first play of the drive. Defensive tackle John Penisini was the only person who came close to tackling Cook.

3:26 p.m.: Prater’s 45-yard field goal cuts the Vikings’ lead to 27-13 with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter. With time running out, the Lions ran their hurry-up offense. Swift turned a shovel pass into a 19-yard gain to the Vikings’ 28. Stafford had to leave the game to get checked for a concussion after he was hit in the head on a sack. Chase Daniel came in facing second-and-14 but couldn’t convert a first down.

3:21 p.m.: The Lions’ defense comes up big again after a Stafford pick. They force another three-and-out after Marcus Trufant sacks Cousins on the first play of the drive for an 8-yard loss. On third-and-10 from the Vikes’ 20, Cousins’ pass to Jefferson goes for only 7 yards. After a punt and short Amendola return, the Lions take over from their 31 with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter.

3:12 p.m.: And another interception thrown by Stafford. This time Stafford throws a pick to linebacker Eric Kendricks in the back of the end zone on a pass intended for Hockenson. The Vikings get the ball at their 20 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

3:08 p.m.: The Lions’ defense and special teams respond to Stafford’s mistake by coming up with a huge three-and-out and then a blocked punt by Austin Bryant. The Vikings recover, but the Lions get the ball at the Minnesota 22 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. It was the Lions' second punt block in two weeks.

3:05 p.m.: One play after he kept the drive alive, Stafford threw a terrible interception in the middle of the field that was picked off by linebacker Eric Wilson. The pass was intended to Hockenson. Wilson returned the pick 16 yards to the Vikings’ 28 with 4:42 left in the third quarter. The Lions started from their 25 and narrowly avoided going three-and-out when Amendola gained two yards on a jet sweep on third-and-2. The Lions got 31 yards on 16-yard pass to Marvin Jones and a 15-yard penalty on Harrison Smith for lowering his head on the tackle. That gave the Lions a first down at the Minnesota 34. Stafford made a great play buying time and hitting Hall for a 14-yard gain on third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 34.

2:52 p.m.: Cook threw a 1-yard pass to Irv Smith to give the Vikings a 27-10 lead with 7:50 left in the third quarter. The Vikings almost went three-and-out, but on third-and-5 from the Vikings’ 28, Jefferson beat Amani Oruwariye down the sideline for a 35-yard gain to the Detroit 37. Cook followed with a 12-yard gain. On third-and-6 from the 21, the defense couldn’t come up with a stop when Oruwariye was called for pass interference on Jefferson at the 3.

