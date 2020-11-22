Detroit Lions lose to Carolina Panthers, 20-0: How it happened

Detroit Lions (4-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

[ Marvin Jones pens emotional letter to his children, 11 months after death of infant son ]

TV/radio: Fox; WJR-AM (760).

Join Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez for Detroit Lions live updates scoring, play-by-play and analysis vs. Carolina Panthers.

Live updates

3:56 p.m.: The Lions gives the Panthers 9 free yards on consecutive encroachment and offsides penalties that net Carolina a first down as the Lions are shut out for the first time since 2009. Lions drop to 4-6. Panthers improve to 4-7.

3:47 p.m.: The Lions turn the ball over on downs when they can’t convert on Stafford’s pass to Jamal Agnew on fourth-and-13. Carolina takes over from its 46 with 2:51 left.

3:42 p.m.: The Panthers take a 20-0 lead with 5:47 left on Slye’s 37-yard field goal. It caps a 5-play, 20-yard drive. Slye missed a 42-yard try but Justin Coleman was penalized for running into the kicker, making the second try 5 yards shorter. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was hurt on the drive and was being evaluated on the sideline.

3:31 p.m.: The Panthers stopped the Lions on fourth down will take over from the Detroit 22 with 6:17 left. The Lions avoided a three-and-out (well, four-and-out) when they converted on fourth-and-2 with Stafford’s 4-yard pass to Jones to the Detroit 32. After that, the Panthers sacked Stafford on the next two plays. On fourt-and-20, Stafford’s deep pass to Jones was incomplete with 6:17 left.

3:23 p.m.: Salvation? With the Panthers on the doorstep, Trufant picked off Walker’s terrible pass in the end zone on third-and-goal from the Detroit 7 with 9:10 left. Carolina has marched quickly and easily on the drive that started from its 41.

3:16 p.m.: Matt Prater misses way wide left from 51 yards, which gives the Panthers the ball at their 41 with 14:08 left in the fourth quarter. Stafford was sacked on third-and-10 when Burns beat Taylor and split the sack with Zach Kerr. The Lions finally got a big play on offense when Stafford connected with Hockenson on third-and-1 for a catch-and-run play that went for 35 yards to the Carolina 25.

3:06 p.m.: The Panthers take a 17-0 lead on Joey Slye’s 56-yard field goal with 1:59 left in the third quarter. Carolina converted two third downs but on third-and-13 from the Detroit 45, Tracy Walker broke up Walker’s pass to Samuel, forcing the field-goal attempt.

2:57 p.m.: The Lions avoided a three-and-out but couldn’t cross midfield and after a punt, Carolina will take over from its 25 with 7:32 left. Stafford’s 19-yard pass to Hockenson on third-and-5 saves the Lions from going three-and-out. Stafford’s flea-flicker 51-yard touchdown pass to Jones was negated by an illegal-formation penalty when Jones covered the tight end. On third-and-10 from the Detroit 49, Stafford is sacked.

2:48 p.m.: The Panthers take a 14-0 lead with 10:58 left in the third quarter on Walker’s 17-yard pass to Samuel in the end zone. Samuel beat Desmond Trufant for an easy catch on third-and-3.

2:39 p.m.: The Lions come out of halftime and go three-and-out on a 5-yard pass to Marvin Hall followed by incompletions to Hockenson and Jones. According to Fox, it’s only the ninth three-and-out the Panthers have forced this season. After a punt, the Panthers will take over from their 34 with 14:07 left in the third quarter.

2:23 p.m.: The Lions stopped the Panthers at their 34 and forced a punt. The Lions started from their 39 with 5 seconds left in the half but Stafford just took a knee to end the half with the Lions down, 7-0.

2:13 p.m.: The Lions crossed midfield again, but punted again and Carolina took over from its 12 with 1:53 left in the second quarter. The Lions converted a first down on Stafford’s 11-yard pass to Hockenson. Johnson ran for 8 yards on second-and-10 to the Carolina 44. But on third-and-2, Hockenson couldn’t effectively block safety Juston Burris and he dropped Johnson for a 1-yard loss on a short pass.

2:07 p.m.: After a Carolina punt, the Lions took over from their 35 with 4:16 left in the second quarter. The Lions forced a three-and-out when Walker threw too late to an open Moore for a deep shot on third-and-7 from the Carolina 24.

1:58 p.m.: The Lions couldn’t convert on third-and-6 from the Carolina 47 when T.J. Hockenson couldn’t hold on to Stafford’s pass. After a punt, the Panthers will take over from their 10 with 6:59 left in the second quarter. The Lions converted one first down on Stafford’s 9-yard pass to Quintez Cephus to the Detroit 49.

1:52 p.m.: The Panthers went three-and-out and after a punt, the Lions will take over from their 34 with 9:42 left in the second quarter. The Panthers were stifled by the Lions’ defense. Reggie Ragland forced a fumble on Rodney Smith’s opening carry, and Everson Griffen tipped a pass incomplete on second down.

1:47 p.m.: The Lions punt after a short drive. They can’t convert a third-and-5 from the Carolina 48 on Stafford’s swing pass to Johnson that’s read well and broken up by defensive end Brian Burns. The Panthers will take over from their 10 with 11:20 left in the second quarter. The Lions converted one first down on Stafford’s deep pass to Marvin Jones for 21 yards.

1:40 p.m.: Amani Oruwariye saves the Lions’ bacon when he intercepts Walker’s pass in the end zone for a touchback on third-and-goal from the Detroit 4.

1:34 p.m.: The Lions turn over the ball on Ragnow’s bad low snap into the turf that Stafford can’t handle. The Panthers take over from the Detroit 22 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter. The turnover came on third-and-5.

1:28 p.m.: The Panthers opened the scoring with an easy goal-line run up the gut by Mike Davis on third-and-1 to take a 7-0 lead with 2:21 left in the first quarter. The Panthers shredded the Lions’ defense on Walker’s 52-yard pass to D.J. Moore, who beat Jeff Okudah to reach the Detroit 17. The Panthers converted two early first downs, including a 14-yard pass to Moore to the Carolina 31.

1:18 p.m.: Matthew Stafford wears some kind of tape on his injured right hand. The Lions started with Adrian Peterson at running back, who ran for 7 yards on the first two plays of the drive. They avoided a three-and-out with a 7-yard pass to Kerryon Johnson on third-and-3. On third-and-10 from the Detroit 34, Stafford’s pass to T.J. Hockenson is incomplete and Frank Ragnow is called for holding, which is declined. After a 56-yard Jack Fox punt and a Carolina holding penalty, the Panthers will start from its 5 with 8:24 left in the first quarter.

1:10 p.m.: Bend don’t break. The Panthers start on offense with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker under center. The Panthers are are forced to punt. After a touchback, the Lions will start from their 20 with 10:28 left in the first quarter. Carolina converted two first downs, including a pass to Curtis Samuel for 12 yards on third-and-5 to the Detroit 44. After a 5-yard penalty for too many men on the field, the Panther failed to convert on third-and-9 when Nick Williams batted down Walker’s pass.

