Detroit Lions game score vs. New York Jets: Time, TV channel, live updates

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Jets by 1.

• Box score

Game notes: These two teams have a lot of common and share interesting parallels. Both are surprisingly in the NFL playoff picture but desperately need a win to keep pace in the race over the final four weeks of the regular season. Jets coach Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, and Lions coach Dan Campbell are both in their second year, and both interviewed with the Lions. This is also a battle of top 5 picks in April's draft: The Lions chose defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, allowing the Jets to snag Sauce Gardner at No. 4. Campbell this week said the Lions never seriously considered the Detroit King product, who is the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Gardner has two interceptions and NFL-best 16 passes defensed in 13 games. Hutchinson leads rookies with seven sacks, has two interceptions and is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Month. He is questionable to play with an illness.

The Jets have turned back to Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, as the starting quarterback with Mike White injured. The Lions have won five of six; the Jets have lost two in a row (27-22 at Minnesota and 20-12 at Buffalo).

