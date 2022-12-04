Detroit Lions game score vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: TV channel, time, live updates

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Lions by ½.

• Box score

Game notes: The Lions' three-game winning streak was ended on Thanksgiving by late heroics from Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills. But the Lions were impressive going toe-to-toe with one of the league's best teams. They'll try to match that effort vs. a Jaguars squad that has been inconsistent while flashing impressive performances on each side of the ball. The Jags' offense was key in finishing off the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27, last week, and the defense held the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers to 10 points combined over a two-week stretch.

On the injury report, RB Travis Etienne (foot) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are questionable for Jacksonville. Etienne left last week's game after two carries, and Jones had 11 catches for 145 yards in the win. The Lions will have CB Jeff Okudah (concussion), but won't have G Evan Brown (elbow) and OLB Julian Okwara (ankle). Most importantly, they'll get the NFL debut from WR Jameson Williams.

Up next Sunday for the Lions is a third consecutive home game, this time vs. the Minnesota Vikings; the Jags visit the Tennessee Titans.

SPOTLIGHT:No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson vs. No. 1 pick Trayvon Walker: How often does No. 2 come out on top?

THE GAME:Why I think Detroit Lions get back on winning track vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game score vs. Jaguars: TV channel, live updates