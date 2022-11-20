Detroit Lions game score vs. New York Giants: Time, TV channel info, live updates
Detroit Lions (3-6) vs. New York Giants (7-2)
When: 1 p.m., Sunday.
Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).
Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).
Betting line: Giants by 3.
Game notes: The good news for the Lions: They're 3-0 against teams without a winning record. The bad news: They're 0-6 vs. teams with a winning record. And the Giants have just that. They're fifth in the NFC playoff standings, a game back of Philadelphia in the NFC East, and one of the NFL's best stories in coach Brian Daboll's first season. Yet surprisingly, the Lions are just a three-point road underdog, having won two straight nail-biters.
Live updates
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game vs. New York Giants: Time, TV channel info