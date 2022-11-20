Detroit Lions game score vs. New York Giants: Time, TV channel info, live updates

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Giants by 3.

• Box score

Game notes: The good news for the Lions: They're 3-0 against teams without a winning record. The bad news: They're 0-6 vs. teams with a winning record. And the Giants have just that. They're fifth in the NFC playoff standings, a game back of Philadelphia in the NFC East, and one of the NFL's best stories in coach Brian Daboll's first season. Yet surprisingly, the Lions are just a three-point road underdog, having won two straight nail-biters.

More:Why I think Detroit Lions' win streak comes to an end vs. New York Giants

More:Letting Kenny Golladay go among best decisions in Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' tenure

More:As injuries nag, Lions RB D'Andre Swift 'still trying to be myself with what’s going on'

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game vs. New York Giants: Time, TV channel info