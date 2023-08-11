Detroit Lions game score vs. New York Giants: Time, TV for preseason opener

Detroit Lions (9-8 in 2022) vs. New York Giants (9-7-1 in 2022), exhibition

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) practices during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Game notes: The start of the most-anticipated Lions season since … well, forever? … officially starts tonight with their preseason opener against the Giants. Well, not officially, since it’s still just an exhibition, and the Lions won’t be playing most of their starters.

But there are still position battles to watch, as the Freep’s Dave Birkett breaks down here, and, heck, it’s football!

As satisfying as the Lions’ offseason was, with hype-inducing additions including running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson — and remember, they won’t play much, if at all, tonight — the Giants was almost equally painful, as Big Blue seemingly burnt the momentum of last season’s surprise playoff berth with a protracted contract stall with star running back Saquon Barkley. He’s signed on a one-year, $10.1 million guaranteed deal, at least, but he definitely won’t be playing tonight. The Giants also handed out big bucks to quarterback Daniel Jones, just a year after passing on picking up his much-cheaper option; Jones is now on a four-year, $160 million deal that includes $82 million guaranteed and could be worth as much as $190 million — for a QB that has 36 touchdown passes over the past three seasons, combined.

Still, the Giants have a young defense, led by second-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who’s motivated to produce after the Lions passed on him with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft. The Oregon product had four sacks and 49 tackles over 14 games last season; actual Lions pick Aidan Hutchinson, meanwhile, had 9½ sacks, 52 tackles and three interceptions in 17 games.

After tonight’s exhibition, the Lions have the Jacksonville Jaguars in town next week, first for combined practices during the day, and then for another exhibition game on Aug. 19 at Ford Field. They’ll then wrap up the preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 25. The Giants, meanwhile, host the Panthers next Friday, then wrap it up against their roommates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 26.

