Detroit Lions game score vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Line: Steelers by 7½.

Game notes: The Lions are not and should not and shouldn't be favored, but Sunday's matchup may be as good a chance as any for Detroit to grab win No. 1 under Dan Campbell. As our Dave Birkett outlined, this is a deeply flawed Steelers offense coming off a short week and late-minute win. The Lions will likely have one of their best offensive linemen Taylor Decker suit up for the first time this season, even if they will be missing their most productive running back (Jamaal Williams) and starting kicking (Austin Seibert).

Pittsburgh is squarely in the playoff picture, but suffers from a stale offense. Ben Roethlisberger is having a sluggish season and will miss Sunday's game. Mason Rudolph, who owns a 5-4 record at QB1, will start. Najee Harris is the type of tough, physical running back that has given the Lions issues over the years. If Detroit can tackle pass catchers following short completions and contain the sometimes-inefficient run game, the Lions might have a shot near game's end. All of the Steelers' wins have come by single digits and the team has failed to score 21 points in half their games. The question will be can Jared Goff and the Lions offense move the ball against the unit starring T.J. Watt. The Steelers may give us some yards but allow the eighth-fewest points per game.

