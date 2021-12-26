Detroit Lions game score vs. Atlanta Falcons: TV, time, matchup info for Sunday

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Line: Falcons by 6½.

SCOUTING REPORT: Dave Birkett's prediction for Lions' attempt at win No. 3

UPDATE: Lions' Amani Oruwariye placed on injured reserve, ending breakout season

Game notes: The Lions will try to end a solid December — if you're not hell-bent on having the 2022 top pick — on a high note and spoil the Falcons' faint postseason hopes. The Lions beat the Arizona Cardinals at home last week, 30-12. Atlanta is coming off a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The six-win Falcons are behind four other non-division leaders in the race for one of three wild-card spots.

Detroit will likely be without top quarterback Jared Goff (COVID-19 protocols). Tim Boyle will make his second start of the season in Goff's place. He passed for 77 yards in a Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Lions also lost a(nother) starting cornerback to injury when Amani Oruwariye was placed on injured reserve.

