Detroit Lions game score vs. Buffalo Bills in preseason: How to watch Friday's game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Preseason opener: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Ford Field.
TV: Channel 2 in Detroit, NFL Network.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
Game notes: It's the exhibition opener for new head coach Dan Campbell. The starters are expected to play about a quarter, so we'll get a brief glimpse of the new-look Lions. And for the Lions' benefit, they get to hit players in another uniform.
WHAT TO WATCH: 7 to watch in Lions' preseason opener: First-round pick Penei Sewell makes debut
Live updates
Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or try this.
Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game score vs. Buffalo Bills, preseason: Time, TV