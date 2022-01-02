Detroit Lions game score vs. Seattle Seahawks: TV, time, radio matchup info

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Line: Seahawks by 7½.

Game notes: Each last-place team is trying to cover from a defeat, though the Lions are much more used to double-digit loss seasons than the Seahawks have been the past decade-plus under Pete Carroll. The Seahawks struggled when starting quarterback Russell Wilson was out for about a month, and haven't been much better since his return Nov. 14, going 2-5. The Seahawks' rushing attack is middling at 107.1 yards per game as is their rush defense, giving up 114.6 yards per game. They give up 270.9 yards through the air (second-most in the NFL) and have forced just 14 turnovers. Where have you gone, Legion of Boom?

The Lions will likely be without starting quarterback Jared Goff. Detroit had a relatively strong December, nabbing two victories after coming into the month winless (with one tie) on the season. Goff has been a big reason for the Lions success, as has the Lions defense. Detroit has given up the eighth-most points (386) in the league this seasonm but 16 or fewer in five of their last eight games. The rushing defense ranks 26th in the league in yards per game and the passing defense 23rd in yards per game.

The teams last played in 2018, with the Seahawks winning 28-14 at Ford Field. The Lions have not won in Seattle since 1999. Next up, Seattle ends the season on the road vs. the Arizona Cardinals while Detroit closes at home vs. the Green Bay Packers.

