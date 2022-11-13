Detroit Lions game score vs. Chicago Bears: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Soldier Field.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Bears by 2½.

• Box score

LIONS VS. BEARS RUNDOWN:Dave Birkett's scouting report and prediction

Game notes: The Lions will try for their first road win and first winning streak under Dan Campbell vs. the rival Bears. The Bears have won seven of the last eight, but all of those finishes were one-possession games except one. In last season's November matchup, the 0-10-1 Lions scored first and retook the lead in the third quarter, but Cairo Santos' third field goal of the day gave the Bears a 16-14 lead that would stand up. They won't have to worry about Andy Dalton who passed for more than 300 yards vs. the Lions.

They will have to contend with Justin Fields, who beat them in an October game last year. But Fields was a modest 11-for-19 passing with just three rushes (Matt Nagy will pay for his crimes against football) and David Montgomery did most of the damage with 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Both the Bears and Lions "boast" bottom 10 defenses, but Chicago struggles in the pass game most of the season make a shootout unlikely. Not to mention, Soldier Field's notoriously shoddy sod will be complemented by double-digit winds and a high of 40 degrees.

Next up for the Bears is a road game vs. the Atlanta Falcons, and the Lions head to New York for a meeting with the Giants.

YES, WE'RE TALKING DRAFT:10 QBs to watch in final weeks of college football season

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game vs. Chicago Bears: TV, time, radio info