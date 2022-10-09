Detroit Lions game score vs. New England Patriots: TV channel, time, radio info

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
Detroit Lions (1-3) vs. New England Patriots (1-3) in NFL Week 5

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Patriots by 3½.

Game notes: Hello Matt Patricia, our old friend. Re-hired by his mentor Bill Belichick as the Patriots co-offensive coordinator, Patricia was fired during his third season as Lions head coach. His New England offense will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) or backup quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion), leaving rookie Bailey Zappe as the likely signal-caller against the NFL's worst defense.

