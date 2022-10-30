Detroit Lions game score vs. Miami Dolphins: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WXYT-FM (97.1).

SCOUTING REPORT:Dave Birkett's prediction

RELATED:Lions' T.J. Hockenson not bothered by trade rumors, wants bigger role in Detroit

Betting line: Dolphins by 3½.

• Box score

Game notes: The Lions are looking to stop a four-game losing streak. They've won three straight against the Miami Dolphins — including the teams' last meeting in 2018 behind four field goals from Matt Prater and two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford to Michael Roberts. The Detroit defense has been slightly better (or at least not horrendous) of late but the once-league-leading offense has managed just six points in the last eight quarters.

The Dolphins ended a three-game losing with a win in a defensive struggle vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, so they could be in line to end their three-game skid vs. the Lions. Next up for the Dolphins is a road game vs. the Chicago Bears and the Lions host the Green Bay Packers.

ANALYSIS:Two-game touchdown drought has not dimmed Ben Johnson's outlook on Lions offense

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions game score vs. Miami Dolphins: TV channel, time, radio info