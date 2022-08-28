Detroit Lions game score vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason finale: Live updates

Welcome to live updates and game score coverage from the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in an NFL preseason finale.

These two teams tied, 16-16, when they played in November in the 2021 regular season in Pittsburgh. Detroit went on to win three games in December and Pittsburgh won its final two games to make the playoffs — despite being outscored by 55 points on the season.

The Steelers have a new look, even if they have the same coach, with former Lions-killer Mitchell Trubisky under center following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky, who at one time had a four-game winning streak vs. the Lions, was expected to be the starter but 2022 first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett has reportedly looked good in Steelers camp to this point. But it'll be Trubisky who gets the start vs. the Lions.

The Lions are expected to play their starters except for quarterback Jared Goff. Starters largely sat the third preseason game last season but head coach Dan Campbell will likely reverse course Sunday, at least for a few series. Roster cuts loom Tuesday afternoon, and the game's second half will be a key factor in determining who fills out the Lions' roster. Recent draftees Quintez Cephus and James Mitchell may need to further prove themselves and David Blough and Tim Boyle will be pushing to prove each should be the backup behind Goff. The loser of the QB2 race may be out of a roster spot altogether.

The Lions open the regular season Sept. 11 at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles; the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals.

Detroit Lions (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

What: NFL preseason finale.

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TV/radio: CBS; WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Line: Steelers by 5½.

