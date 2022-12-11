Detroit Lions defeat Minnesota Vikings, 34-23: Game thread replay

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Betting line: Lions by 2½.

Game notes: The Lions are hot and Vegas has taken notice. For the first time since the NFL merger a team with a losing record is favored vs. a team eight or more games over .500. A couple of factors on why this historic line has been set: Division games are usually close no matter record, and Vikings-Lions (the last four games decided by four points or fewer) is a prime example; the Lions nearly beat the Vikings earlier this season and that was before the defense was playing at the level it is now; the Vikings eight wins have all been close, even the ones against vastly inferior talent. Minnesota's win Week 1 was its only by more than eight points.

The Vikings could clinch the NFC North with a win, while the Lions could push themselves further into the playoff picture with a win. Kirk Cousins (2,933 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions), Justin Jefferson (88 catches for 1,277 receiving yards and six touchdowns) and Dalvin Cook (927 rushing yards on 198 carries and seven touchdowns) are the stars on offense for Minnesota. Expect to see plenty of former Lion T.J. Hockenson, who has 26 catches and three touchdowns since being traded from Detroit. Amon-Ra St. Brown (76 catches for 830 yards and six scores) and Jared Goff (3,022 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions) head the Lions pass attack while D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams have created an effective backfield duo. The Lions allowed 28 points Week 3 vs. the Vikings (and 140 points total the first four weeks), but have held teams to totals including nine points, 18 points and 14 points since then.

Next up for the Vikings: a home game Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions hit the road next week to play the New York Jets, led by Dearborn native Robert Saleh.

