Detroit Lions game channel, updates vs. Tampa Bay Bucs: How to watch Tom Brady's return

What channel is the Detroit Lions game vs. Tampa Buccaneers on? Locally in metro Detroit, it will be on NBC at 1 p.m.

That's how you can watch to see if the Lions pull the upset of the season Saturday at Ford Field against 43-year-old Tom Brady and his cast of star receivers.

The last time the Lions played Brady in the regular season at Ford Field was 2018, when they knocked off the Patriots, 26-10, for Matt Patricia's first win as head coach. Of course, New England went on to win the Super Bowl that season, and, well, we know what happened to Patricia and the Lions.

The Lions are without five coaches due to COVID-19 contact tracing, including interim coach Darrell Bevell, forcing receiver coach Robert Prince to be the new interim coach for this matchup.

In front of a spare, fed-up crowd at Ford Field last season in Week 15, the Lions couldn't beat the Bucs with backup David Blough at quarterback, losing 38-17 as Jameis Winston and Breshad Perriman hooked up for three touchdowns.

The Bucs, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, have Brady throwing to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. Yeah, good luck calling the plays, Evan Rothstein.

Detroit Lions (5-9) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: NFL Network, NBC in metro Detroit.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

