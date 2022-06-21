Detroit Lions who will be free agents after the 2022 NFL season

One of the few constants in the NFL is change. Injuries, retirements and free agency for players equals considerable roster turnover every offseason. For the Detroit Lions, the last factor there could be a major factor following the 2022 season.

The Lions currently have 41 players whose contracts expire after next season. That’s nearly half the roster potentially heading for free agency.

Not all free agency is equal. Five of the players here will be restricted free agents (RFA), meaning the Lions have the ability to keep them in the den with a qualifying tender offer. Other teams can pay the tender price and acquire the player, though that is not a common occurrence in today’s NFL.

Several will be exclusive rights free agents, or ERFA. Those 13 players simply need to be given the NFL minimum salary by the Lions and they are locked in.

Detroit can also extend players before their contracts expire. With over $10 million in remaining salary cap room, a couple of the more prominent names here are definitely candidates to be taken off the list with new deals before the end of the year.

Status is as of June 20th and players are listed in order of snaps played in 2021

DB Will Harris

CB Amani Oruwariye

LB Alex Anzalone

OL Evan Brown

OT Matt Nelson (RFA)

CB Mike Hughes

DL Austin Bryant

P Jack Fox (RFA)

LB Chris Board

LS Scott Daly (ERFA)

RB Jamaal Williams

S DeShon Elliott

TE Brock Wright (ERFA)

WR Trinity Benson (ERFA)

OL Tommy Kraemer (ERFA)

TE Garrett Griffin

LB Jarrad Davis

QB Tim Boyle

WR DJ Chark

S C.J. Moore

WR Tom Kennedy (ERFA)

DB Bobby Price (RFA)

RB Craig Reynolds

LB Josh Woods

K Austin Seibert

OL Ryan McCollum (ERFA)

K Riley Patterson (ERFA)

TE Shane Zylstra (ERFA)

LB Anthony Pittman (ERFA)

DL Bruce Hector (ERFA)

CB Mark Gilbert (ERFA)

DE Eric Banks (ERFA)

S JuJu Hughes

DL John Cominsky

QB David Blough

TE Devin Funchess

RB Godwin Igwebuike (RFA)

OT Dan Skipper (RFA)

CB Saivion Smith (ERFA)

LB Natrez Patrick

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

