Detroit Lions finally beat Mitchell Trubisky, and some fans are downright upset

Maybe Darrell Bevell was the secret after all.

The Detroit Lions interim coach did in one game what his predecessor, Matt Patricia, couldn't do in three years: Beat the Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky.

Yeah, they may have lost a little draft positioning (as plenty of Lions fans will tell you) but Bevell and his band gained some pride — and their first win over an NFC North opponent since 2018. Detroit was on nine-game division losing streak under Patricia, who never beat the Bears or Minnesota Vikings before being fired last week.

Twitter was awash with Lions fans shock, glee and anger.

It’s true - we want a better draft pick. But if you don’t love this magic, you’re not a Lions fan — Kyle Ziemnick (@kylezim25) December 6, 2020

My wife said “oh no” when the Lions scored. I said, “well that’s not the worst thing” and explained how draft position works. She replied “oh so they’re trying to lose.” I wish that was why. I wish. #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 6, 2020

Someone check Kyle's math.

That strip sack just cost the Lions 3 draft spots. — Kyle Schultz (@kylschul) December 6, 2020

on one hand i want the lions to have the best possible draft pick for the new regime but on the other hand i want matthew stafford to have fun and also for this stupid team to actually beat the worst starting qb in the league — big chico chris (@fighthaskins) December 6, 2020

The fighting Darrel Bevell’s.



Wow. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) December 6, 2020

Having the mother of all mixed feelings here, from the woohoo Lions take the lead to the crap screwing up draft position. — Partha Mukhopadhyay (@ahtrapsm) December 6, 2020

Of course, a couple of parting shots at Patricia.

Story continues

The Lions have returned from a 10-point deficit, now known as the Reverse Patricia. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 6, 2020

This is what the offense could have looked like if Patricia wasn't so stubborn. — Alex Reno (@alex_reno) December 6, 2020

Before the game, but relevant.

Winning today as the start of a 3-2 finish to the season to just miss the playoffs, fall out of the top 10 picks in the draft, and create controversy over what to do with Bevell would be the most Lions thing ever. — Robert Myers (@BCRP_Robert) December 6, 2020

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fans don't know how to feel about beating Chicago Bears