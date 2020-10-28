Detroit Lions film review: I owe Will Harris an apology

I owe Will Harris an apology, and someone ought to get the second-year Detroit Lions safety an Academy Award, too.

I put Harris, a Detroit Lions safety, on my stock-down list after Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons because, I wrote, "Harris almost declined the gift (Todd) Gurley gave the Lions" by trying to tackle the running back before he scored on a 10-yard run with 1:04 to play.

Gurley's touchdown opened the door for the Lions' wild comeback, and after rewatching the play and learning more about the Lions' approach to their final defensive snap, it's possible neither the touchdown nor the comeback would have happened if not for Harris.

Yes, Harris half-attempted to tackle Gurley before he got to the end zone, and his attempt might have went a tad further than it should have. But it seems his mock tackle, at least, was part of the Lions' devious and well-coached plan to coax Gurley across the goal line.

“There’s definitely some coaching points in there that are critically important that we do try to emphasize in those situations," Lions coach Matt Patricia said, without addressing Harris' role specifically. "Those are tough moments, I think, on both sides of the ball and certainly, offensively, I think there’s situations in there where it’s hard when someone’s coming at you and they’re going to hit you really hard to stop your momentum. So sometimes you can try to use that a little bit to your advantage if you can get it just right."

A STAR IS BORN: Why Kenny Golladay might start getting the attention he deserves

WELCOME TO DETROIT: Everson Griffen trade means Shiela Ford Hamp likes what she sees

Harris got it exactly right Sunday,

Playing as a box safety to the left of the line, he was in the perfect spot to give Gurley the extra nudge he needed to score.

To recap: The Lions led 16-14 with 1:12 on the clock, no timeouts in their pocket and the Falcons facing a first-and-goal at the 10.

Atlanta could have taken two knees to spot the ball in the middle of the field — or on kicker Younghoe Koo's preferred hash — and won the game with a chip-shot field goal.

For some reason, interim head coach Raheem Morris called for a handoff to Gurley instead.

"We wanted to take the knee on the 1," Morris explained after the game. "He obviously tried and he fell in the end zone at the last second there, getting tripped up a little bit.”

More than trip-up Gurley, Harris essentially rode him into the end zone, seducing Gurley into thinking he was being tackled so the running back kept his momentum moving forward until he could not stop himself from scoring.

The Lions, playing out of a six-man defensive front, gave Gurley a clear path to the second level while engaging with Atlanta's offensive line to at least give the appearance they were trying to prevent a score.

Jarrad Davis, who was lined up 5 yards off the line of scrimmage in the middle of the field, made a halfhearted attempt at an arm tackle on Gurley near the 7-yard line, just as Harris hit Gurley from the back.

Now, this is where things get a little murky on how far Harris was supposed to go, but rather than bring Gurley to ground, Harris let the running back carry him for 4 yards before pulling off. Gurley's momentum took him the next 2 yards, and as he tried to fall sideways at the 1, the nose of the ball crossed the goal line for a touchdown.

Comically, Harris and several of his Lions teammates celebrated Gurley's score, pointing at the end zone or signaling touchdown, while Gurley lay face down on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf.

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins signals "touchdown" as Falcons running back Todd Gurley tries to stop short of the end zone to control the final minutes of the clock in the fourth quarter of the Lions' 23-22 win on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. More

"I was trying not to (score)," Gurley said. "My momentum took me in. It’s kind of crazy. The last time I played Detroit (with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018), I went down (at the 2 after a long run while trying to kill time). This time, I end up scoring. It’s like, what goes around comes around."

Story continues