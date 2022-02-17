Detroit Lions FB Jason Cabinda avoids free agency, signs 2-year extension

The Detroit Lions are keeping one of Dan Campbell's favorite players in the fold.

The Lions signed fullback Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract extension Thursday, keeping him off the restricted free agent market next month.

Cabinda made four starts and appeared in 14 games for the Lions this season, seeing time at fullback and tight end. He carried three times for 23 yards, had four catches for 16 yards and scored his first career touchdown.

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) tries to break out of a tackle by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) during the first quarter Dec. 26, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Campbell was effusive in praising Cabinda in training camp as someone who embodied the type of player the Lions wanted on their roster, and Cabinda was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee during the season for his work off the field.

A converted linebacker who originally joined the Lions as a practice squad player in 2019, Cabinda said after the season he was optimistic about the Lions' future.

"Being a three-win team, that’s not acceptable at all, but we know where this thing’s going," he said. "We know getting through a three-win season is part of that journey, part of that process, but we’re trending in the right direction, especially as you saw those last six games of the season, so we’re going the right direction."

