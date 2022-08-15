Detroit Lions FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) could open regular season on PUP list

Several of the Detroit Lions' injured players will not travel to Indianapolis for this week's joint practices with the Colts, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said fullback Jason Cabinda might not be ready for the start of the regular season.

Cabinda, who opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list, has not practiced this summer because of an ankle injury.

If he starts the regular season on PUP, he will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

BIRKETT: Why Dan Campbell gives Detroit Lions constant reminder of organization's ineptitude

WINDSOR: 'Hard Knocks' confirms Dan Campbell's authenticity. But do Detroit Lions players buy it?

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) tries to break out of a tackle by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) during the first quarter Dec. 26, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It’s tough to say (if he will be ready by Week 1)," Campbell sad. "It’s certainly going a little longer than we anticipated, but it’s hard to say. I mean, I think it’s highly unlikely we see him (for the third preseason game) at Pittsburgh, so what is that window? That’s the best way to probably just say it."

Along with Cabinda, Campbell said defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has a murky timeline for return.

Onwuzurike aggravated a back/hip injury in the first week of training camp.

Linebacker Julian Okwara and receiver Quintez Cephus also have not practiced in more than a week.

"We’re going to keep a number of guys back this week who we know won’t be ready to practice and just continue to treat them, get them ready and see if we can’t get them going for Pittsburgh next week, or that week of practice," Campbell said. "They all kind of fall in the same bucket. I don’t really have a timeline on (Onwuzurike)."

The Lions made three roster moves Monday, waiving backup tight ends Nolan Givan and Garrett Griffin and third-string center Ryan McCollum. NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get down to an 85-player roster.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions FB may not be ready for start of regular season