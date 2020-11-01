Detroit Lions fans wondering where's Matt Patricia's genius after blowout loss to Colts

The Detroit Lions entered the game, maybe as healthy has they had been all season.

And a win over over the Indianapolis Colts would have pushed the Lions over .500 for the first time in the Matt Patricia era.

But not only did the Lions lose the game, 41-21, but lost Kenny Golladay, Hal Vaitai, Trey Flowers and Jamal Agnew to injury in the process.

The offense didn't get on track until the second half, and there was a pick-six mixed in, but yielding 41 points at home isn't exactly the calling card a Patricia-led team would like.

Here's just a taste of how Lions fans reacted during and after the loss:

As a Lions fan I’m so glad we have a defensive genius as a head coach😂😂 — Cal TenHarmsel (@CalTenharmsel) November 1, 2020

I knew last week was too good to be true. Take a 9-7(which was unacceptable by Quinn) and then go 12-26-1 in Patricia’s first 3 seasons so far. Yea Quinn can get a bus ticket too. Such an embarrassment. — Aaron Pentek (@Pentek_S4) November 1, 2020

Nope. Defense came out stopping the colts first 2 drives and the Lions offense did nothing to help keep them off the field. They were tired . Offensive play calling and overall coaching lost this game — D’Andre Swift SZN (@Detroit_Szn) November 1, 2020

Ford family looking at there staff and coaches pic.twitter.com/thS0GQ7nsd — Sean Walsh (@RipNLipz86) November 1, 2020

That’s my QB! Detroit is this your king??? pic.twitter.com/5F4URMafgo — the glizzy shartan (@gruffsharty) November 1, 2020

