Detroit Lions fans have spoken on NFL free agency: Here's the player they want most

We asked Detroit Lions fans last week to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our poll.

The question posed: If the Lions could make one big move in 2023 NFL free agency, who would you want them to get with their cap space?

From 3,717 votes over three days, there was no clear winner among the eight options, with many garnering a chunk of the percentage.

But with 885 votes (23.8%), signing Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the fan favorite by a hair over trading for Jalen Ramsey (792 votes, 21.3%).

Edmunds is an unrestricted free agent after becoming the 16th overall pick out of Virginia Tech in the 2018 draft and spending five seasons in Buffalo. He was a Pro Bowl selection in both 2019 and 2020, as he helped turn the Bills into a contender. He has collected at least 100 total tackles in every season and has 6½ sacks and five interceptions in his career. Edmunds turns 25 in May. He is called an inconsistent player by some, but is a supreme athlete at 6 feet 5 and 250 pounds, with speed (ran a 4.5-second 40-yard-dash).

Ramsey was traded Sunday to Miami for a third-round pick and a backup tight end, so he's no longer an option.

The option "None of the above" garnered 17.2% of the vote (639 votes).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean came in fourth with 14.6% (542 votes). Dean, 26, was a third-round pick from Auburn in 2019, and has experience starting for playoff teams. He has seven career interceptions in 57 games.

"Trading for Lamar Jackson" got 4.6% of the vote (171 votes). Jackson would cost a team two-first round picks if the Baltimore Ravens decline to match the contract offer from another team.

Here's the full voting results.

