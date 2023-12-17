Detroit Lions fans roar as team snaps out of lull with 42-17 win

The Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way with a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. The Lions reached 10 wins for the first time since 2014, and are one step closer to their first playoff berth in seven seasons.

The Lions used a dominant second quarter to jump out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and kept the foot on the pedal to the end for the 25-point win. The defense held the Broncos just 75 yards and four first downs in the first half, allowing the offense to come awake from the slow start to close the half with three straight touchdowns.

The scoring started with tight end Sam LaPorta, who delivered another dominant performance in his rookie season. He made two defenders miss along the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown to break the seal for the offense. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the other revered rookie, followed it up with a touchdown catch on the next drive and then Amon-Ra St. Brown got in on the action with a front-flip touchdown to close the half.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta celebrates a touchdown against Denver Broncos with wide receiver Jameson Williams during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Feel better? You should. These Lions seem to shake the doldrums in dominating fashion

LaPorta and Gibbs continued their strong play into the second half as the two main pieces of the offense. LaPorta found the end zone two more times and Gibbs scored a rushing touchdown to keep the Lions firmly ahead the entire second half. LaPorta finished with five catches for 56 yards and the three scores, putting him in first place among all NFL tight ends in touchdowns, with nine on the season.

Gibbs had 100 yards on 11 carries and chipped in two catches for eight yards along with his two touchdowns. Jared Goff had one of the best games of his career to bounce back from his three-turnover game last week, completing 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards, five touchdowns, tying his career high.

The game was a strong reminder of the potential this Lions team possesses after struggling through the past month of games. Fans praised Detroit for bouncing back and taking a big step closer to clinching the division title for the first time in 30 years. General manager Brad Holmes also received some love for his decision to trade down to secure both Gibbs and LaPorta, who have proved to be key difference makers for Detroit.

Back on track/// that's what I'm talking bout!!!! @Lions. Ben Johnson, dont leave us!!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 17, 2023

I see y’all! Checking out all the #Lions hitters. Goff, Gibbs, LaPorta, St. Brown, Reynolds, Williams, and the entire D.



Man, whatever, the whole team.



Boom. — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) December 17, 2023

This is the Lions team that we have come to love! Every season there will be some lulls and you have to fight through them and will your way out of them! Can’t be happy with playing below standards! Looks like the leaders got together and got the ship headed right! — Glover Quin (@GloverQuinJr) December 17, 2023

Dear @NFL can we play all our games in prime time? Signed, every @Lions fan! — Laura Schlitt (@laura_schlitt) December 17, 2023

Brad Holmes traded down from 6, with those picks he acquired Gibbs & LaPorta pic.twitter.com/zZM4pMRAv5 — DLFP (@DLFPtweets) December 17, 2023

Gibbs was absolutely the right pick and he is by far the BEST ROOKIE BACK IN THE LEAGUE — AMONG US ST BROWN (@That1LionsFan) December 17, 2023

Sam LaPorta is an All-Pro tight end in his rookie year. That’s not exactly a bold take.



Remarkable what the Lions rookie is doing. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 17, 2023

Gibbs and Laporta had FIVE TDs today……. Brad Holmes you wizard — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) December 17, 2023

Lions GM Brad Holmes traded the 6th and 81st pick in last year's draft for the 12th, 34th, and 168th pick.



The 12th (Jahmyr Gibbs) and 34th (Sam LaPorta) picks have 3 TDs between them tonight, and 15 combined for the year.



Brad Holmes could win Executive of the Year. https://t.co/RgoMQ3fpCU — Jacob Nierob (@JNierob) December 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fans roaring after 42-17 win over Denver Broncos