Advertisement

Detroit Lions fans roar as team snaps out of lull with 42-17 win

Jared Ramsey, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

The Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way with a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. The Lions reached 10 wins for the first time since 2014, and are one step closer to their first playoff berth in seven seasons.

The Lions used a dominant second quarter to jump out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and kept the foot on the pedal to the end for the 25-point win. The defense held the Broncos just 75 yards and four first downs in the first half, allowing the offense to come awake from the slow start to close the half with three straight touchdowns.

The scoring started with tight end Sam LaPorta, who delivered another dominant performance in his rookie season. He made two defenders miss along the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown to break the seal for the offense. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the other revered rookie, followed it up with a touchdown catch on the next drive and then Amon-Ra St. Brown got in on the action with a front-flip touchdown to close the half.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta celebrates a touchdown against Denver Broncos with wide receiver Jameson Williams during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta celebrates a touchdown against Denver Broncos with wide receiver Jameson Williams during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Feel better? You should. These Lions seem to shake the doldrums in dominating fashion

LaPorta and Gibbs continued their strong play into the second half as the two main pieces of the offense. LaPorta found the end zone two more times and Gibbs scored a rushing touchdown to keep the Lions firmly ahead the entire second half. LaPorta finished with five catches for 56 yards and the three scores, putting him in first place among all NFL tight ends in touchdowns, with nine on the season.

Gibbs had 100 yards on 11 carries and chipped in two catches for eight yards along with his two touchdowns. Jared Goff had one of the best games of his career to bounce back from his three-turnover game last week, completing 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards, five touchdowns, tying his career high.

The game was a strong reminder of the potential this Lions team possesses after struggling through the past month of games. Fans praised Detroit for bouncing back and taking a big step closer to clinching the division title for the first time in 30 years. General manager Brad Holmes also received some love for his decision to trade down to secure both Gibbs and LaPorta, who have proved to be key difference makers for Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fans roaring after 42-17 win over Denver Broncos