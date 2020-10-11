Detroit Lions fans frustrated by Travis Fulgham's big day as he dominates for Eagles

Even on a bye week, the Detroit Lions have managed to annoy their fans.

Lions fans lamented the monster day put up by Travis Fulgham, a 2019 Lions draft pick who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Fulgham dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary to the tune of 10 catches for 152 yards.

Not bad for a guy the Lions though so little of, they waived him in August — a little more than a year after picking Fulgham with a six-round draft selection. (The Green Bay Packers picked him up and waved him as well, but it's kind of different when you spend a draft pick on a guy.)

His breakout Sunday comes a week after he caught a game-winning touchdown for the Eagles.

Lions fans, who got a reprieve from watching their favorite team play this week, are less than pleased.

It sure would be nice if the #Lions had a player like Travis Fulgham 😑 — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) October 11, 2020

Lions fans watching Fulgham going off against Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/YhdVfGkDIE — Beastradamus (@BeastFBall) October 11, 2020

Thia Fulgham guy is pretty good. Lions could use a WR that gets open.... — Formerly Fake Jim Caldwell (@Fake_Caldwell) October 11, 2020

Travis Fulgham's last two months:

* August 9th: waived by the Lions

* August 10th: claimed by Packers

* August 19th: waived by the Packers

* August 20th: claimed by the Eagles

* October 4th: catches game-winning TD

* October 11th: 10 catches, 152 yards, 1 TD and counting











— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2020

Travis Fulgham's Wikipedia page has been updated pic.twitter.com/sHYfa99UIf — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) October 11, 2020

Travis Fulgham is going OFF for the Eagles.



The Lions relea... never mind. I’ll just be quiet.



— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) October 11, 2020

I sense a pattern.

The Eagles have claimed the following players off the Detroit Lions waivers over the past three years: Cre'Von LeBlanc, Travis Fulgham and Jason Huntley. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 11, 2020

