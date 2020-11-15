Detroit Lions fans expected meltdown loss vs. Washington, got walk-off win instead
It's OK, Detroit Lions fans.
Your squad survived the Washington Football Team.
After Detroit ran out to a 24-3 lead, Matt Patricia's Lions allowed Washington to score 21 straight points, setting the stage for another epic meltdown for the home team at Ford Field.
[ Detroit Lions sqeak past Washington, 30-27, on Matt Prater's 59-yard bomb ]
Twitter users, as you can imagine, were less than pleased, but far from surprised. When Washington tied the game with less than a minute left, Lions fans prepared for another Sunday of heartbreak.
But a couple of clutch Matthew Stafford passes later, Matt Prater lined up for a 59-yard field goal to make Lions fans hap — well, less angry.
Game.
[ Lions' D’Andre Swift looks like the next Alvin Kamara in win over Washington ]
PRATER FOR THE WIN FROM 59 YARDS! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/xOkcVd32V7
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020
Never a doubt, eh?
The Lions won, cool.
They gave up 21 unanswered points after leading by 21 in the 3rd quarter. Not cool. This team still isn’t good.
— Tyler Thurmond (@tthurmond04) November 15, 2020
Why does every Lions game have to feel like we doing so well and then suddenly we are fighting for our lives 😫 I hate it here bruh
— Nat. (@habibiting) November 15, 2020
Even if they win. Its pathetic.
— ©️hris Bemke👽 (@CBemke) November 15, 2020
You guys aren’t going to believe this, but the Detroit Lions just blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
— Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 15, 2020
He's not wrong. It's still possible.
The 10-6 season is alive and well baby!! Lets go Lions!!! @evanfoxy
— Nick LeMay (@NickLeMay_15) November 15, 2020
WHAT THE @Lions WON? https://t.co/TzPiWu6aFH pic.twitter.com/fmo7Rx323V
— Dorsey Mc- Keep Wearing a Mask😷 (@Baby50s) November 15, 2020
My boy texts me..."You watching the game? The Lions are up 24-3."
Me... pic.twitter.com/52R28Z9snG
— D. James Smiff (@DJSmiffSr) November 15, 2020
A time-honored tradition.
Is it really a Sunday without a Detroit Lions choke?
— Kolbe Iwan (@kolbe_iwan) November 15, 2020
The Football Team with an improbable comeback against... oh nevermind its just the Lions being the Lions
— JC in Cowgary (@JC_in_Calgary) November 15, 2020
Over the last three years, Lions football from around 3:15 pm until around 4 pm has just been incredibly painful to watch.
And that used to be the time that was the most fun. #OnePride
— Same New Lions (@SameNewLions) November 15, 2020
If the Lions win next week and get to 5-5 before thanksgiving I will be dangerously close to buying back in..
— jake (@heyitsjaket) November 15, 2020
Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.
Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fans don't know how to feel walk-off win over Washington