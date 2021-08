Detroit Lions fall late vs. Buffalo Bills in first preseason game under coach Dan Campbell

Dink and dunk and dink some more.

The Detroit Lions sputtered out of the gate in their preseason opener under Dan Campbell on Friday, losing 16-15 to the Buffalo Bills on a 44-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 15 seconds to play.

Playing without starting running back D’Andre Swift and top pass catcher T.J. Hockenson because of injuries, the Lions’ first-team offense managed 64 net yards and three points on 21 plays over two first-quarter series.

Jared Goff, making his preseason debut after being acquired in a January trade with the Los Angeles Rams, completed 7 of 9 passes but threw for only 56 yards. As has been the case throughout training camp, he targeted players at or near the line of scrimmage with many of his passes.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions went three-and-out on their opening drive, when Goff’s first pass was deflected by backup linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Two plays later, rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell allowed a drive-stalling sack. On their second possession, the Lions marched 75 yards on 18 plays in a drive sustained by a third-down defensive holding penalty, only to settle for a field goal.

Rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had two catches for 12 yards on the drive, and a 13-yard catch-and-run called back on a holding penalty on center Frank Ragnow.

The Bills, coming off a 13-3 season, rested most of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and top defensive players Tre’Davious White and Jerry Hughes.

Goff gave way to backup quarterback Tim Boyle in the second and third quarters before third-string quarterback David Blough nearly rallied the Lions to victory.

NFL preseason: One question for all 32 NFL teams to answer before 2021 season begins

Other action: What we learned from the Titans' preseason win vs. the Falcons

Blough led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to give the Lions a brief 15-13 lead.

Craig Reynolds, who signed Thursday, scored on a 24-yard run with 7:36 to play. The Lions went for two, but Blough’s pass to Sage Surratt fell incomplete.

Story continues

Blough then drove the Lions to a go-ahead field goal with 1:38 to play before Jake Fromm guided Buffalo to victory.

Fromm hit Marquez Stevenson for a 42-yard gain on fourth-and-10 to put the Bills on the fringe of field goal range.

Blough finished 5 of 6 passing for 76 yards, and Boyle, playing behind a leaky second-string offensive line, was 8 of 15 passing for 38 yards.

Randy Bullock made all three of his field goal attempts for the Lions, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong had six tackles and a forced fumble in his bid to win a roster spot.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions lose first preseason game with Jared Goff, coach Dan Campbell