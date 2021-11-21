Detroit Lions fail late at Cleveland Browns in another loss, 13-10

CLEVELAND — They changed quarterbacks and play callers, but nothing the Detroit Lions have done has changed their luck on the offensive side of the ball.

Nick Chubb ran for 129 yards on 23 carries and the Detroit Lions failed to reach 20 points for the ninth straight game, losing to the Cleveland Browns, 13-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

D’Andre Swift had a career-high 136 yards rushing, one week after going for 130 yards in a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Lions failed to muster any semblance of a passing game in Tim Boyle’s first career start at quarterback.

ANALYSIS: Why Lions shouldn't lock in on a QB in the first round in 2022

THE FUTURE: Browns rebuilt smartly from 0-16. Here are lessons Lions can learn

Boyle, starting in place of the injured Jared Goff, was 15 of 23 passing for 77 yards with two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 34.1.

The Lions (0-9-1) remain the only winless team in the NFL and moved one step closer to locking up the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Houston Texas, the only one-win team in the league entering the week, held a late lead over the Tennessee Titans in their game Sunday.

Boyle, who spent the first 10 weeks of the season on injured reserve with a broken thumb, struggled in the first half, when eh completed 7 of 13 passes for 39 yards.

His performance, on a wet day, was similar to Goff’s last week against the Steelers, when Goff had minus-1 yard passing in the first quarter, was 11 of 20 for 54 yards in regulation and finished the game 14 of 25 for 114 yards.

The Browns scored all 13 of their points in the first half, when they held the Lions to 80 yards of offense.

LIONS MAILBAG: How long before they're a legitimate contender in NFC North?

LIONS MAILBAG: Why a Detroit-born WR may be an option in 2022 free agency

Jarvis Landry scored on a 16-yard run on a direct snap, when he ran past Michael Brockers in the backfield and beat Alex Anzalone to the end zone.

Chubb scored on a 5-yard pass from Baker Mayfield, when Lions safety Will Harris bit hard on a run fake to Chubb.

Story continues

Swift accounted for most of the Lions offense in the second. He broke a 57-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and moved the Lions into Browns territory with a 13-yard run on the final play of the period.

But Jonah Jackson was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Lions lined up for the next play, and after the quarter ended, that left them in an unmanageable first-and-25.

Usually aggressive Lions coach Dan Campbell opted for a 43-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas with 9:07 to play on fourth-and-1 from the Cleveland 25, four plays after A.J. Parker intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Jarvis Landry.

And the Lions touched the ball just once more on offense, when they picked up one first down with a hobbled Swift playing just one of the series’ four snaps.

Swift finished with 14 carries and had three catches (for zero yards), accounting for 136 of the Lions’ 245 net yards.

Mayfield was 15 of 29 passing for 176 yards with two intercpetions for the Browns (6-5).

The Lions play the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving next week, when Boyle could make his second straight start.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fail late at Browns in another loss, 13-10