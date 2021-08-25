Detroit Lions expect WR Tyrell Williams dealing with minor groin injury: 'Just being smart'

Tyrell Williams will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts because of a groin injury that Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said should not cost him any time in the regular season.

"We’re just being smart with him," Campbell said Wednesday. "He’ll be down this week, but he’ll be OK. He ought to be back next week ready to go, so we’re being smart on some of these guys."

Williams signed a one-year, $6.2 million deal this offseason to be the Lions' No. 1 receiver, and has played as such when he's been healthy this summer.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) warms up during training camp at practice facility in Allen Park, Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Williams left a practice in early August with a dislocated finger on his left hand, but returned the next day. He has missed about a week with his latest injury and will finish the preseason with two catches for 30 yards

The Lions, who also are managing injuries to top running back D'Andre Swift and starting defensive tackle Michael Brockers, plan to sit most starters Friday against the Colts, including quarterback Jared Goff, tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker.

They open the regular season Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

