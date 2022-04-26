Detroit Lions exercise fifth-year option on ex-Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday night they have exercised the fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The team did not disclose how much the option is worth.

The first-round pick in the 2019 (eighth overall) has been productive when healthy in his three seasons. His rookie year was cut short due to an ankle injury, limiting him to 12 games, 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2020, he played all 16 games and caught 67 passed for 723 yards and six touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler that season.

Last year, Hockenson, 24, played in 12 games before suffering a season-ending thumb injury. He still had 61 catches for 583 yards and four scores.

He got off to a fast start with eight catches and a touchdown in each of the Lions’ first two games, then struggled for a stretch amid constant double-teams.

Over the last three seasons, he ranks 12th among tight ends in receiving yards and is 11th in touchdowns.

That production resembles Dallas Goedert, 27, who signed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in November.

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett contributed. Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

