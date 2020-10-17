Detroit Lions enter most crucial 2-game stretch of Matt Patricia's career

They’re the NFL equivalent of the clumsy kid on the playground in kickball, or the notoriously shot-happy James Harden at an NBA All-Star draft.

If TV executives were forced to pick which games aired on their networks every week, they’d be begging each other to take Sunday’s Detroit Lions-Jacksonville Jaguars game and next week’s Lions-Atlanta Falcons contest.

As wholly uninteresting as those games among teams with a combined 2-12 record are to just about everyone but the people involved, for the Lions and coach Matt Patricia, the next eight days are quite possibly the most important two-game stretch of Patricia’s career.

View photos Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field after the 26-10 win over the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit. More

Putting aside the question of who that says more about, the Lions or Patricia, the fact is the 1-3 Lions will either slink their way back into playoff contention against two of the NFL’s dregs the next two weeks, or buy Patricia a one-way ticket to his vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard.

“Not trying to be a douchebag or anything, but they’re in the NFL, they get paid just like we do,” Lions running back Kerryon Johnson said. “I don’t think Jacksonville’s going to go out there and be like, ‘Man.’ I mean, hell, I think they’re, what, 0-and-something? I mean, we got one more win than they do, so I don’t think they’re looking at this game like we’re just a superior team and we’re not looking at it like, ‘Oh, these guys don’t have any wins.’ And then next week the same way.”

The Lions may not be looking at this week’s game as a gimme, and given the way they’ve played so far this year, why would they?

But I suspect Johnson won’t be the only one surprised to learn Jacksonville is actually 1-4 on the season, and its lone win – 27-20 against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 – rivals the Lions’ when it comes to impressiveness.

Records aside, the Jaguars are one of the least talented teams in the NFL, and if the Lions can’t beat them, coming off a bye week, there’s little reason to believe Patricia can turn this sinking season around.

View photos Detroit Lions fan holds up a sign before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field, Dec. 15, 2019. More

Same goes for the 0-5 Falcons, who fired their head coach and general manager earlier this week and are the Lions’ Spider-Man meme when it comes to late-game collapses.

“Two teams that have got a lot of great players on their teams and kind of just haven’t put it all together, so no way at all we’re sleeping on them at all,” Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. “We’re going in there with the mindset of trying to just make sure we get back on track with these weeks and get out there and just play our best ball.

“We still haven’t played our best ball throughout the first quarter of the season. The closest we’ve played to it was Arizona and we liked how it came out. If we just play to the best of our abilities for those two games, hopefully that will help us build the confidence going into the rest of the season.”