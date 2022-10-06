Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Heartbroken after a Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots return home to play host to coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions.

Without starting quarterback Mac Jones and possibly backup Brian Hoyer due to injuries, the Patriots may be forced to play third-string rookie Bailey Zappe in consecutive weeks. Will the Lions take advantage of New England's injury situation to grab a much-needed win? Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Lions vs. Patriots Week 5 game:

Lions at Patriots odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (-3.5)

Moneyline: Patriots (-175); Lions (+145)

Over/under: 45.5

More odds, injury info for Lions vs. Patriots

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 31, Patriots 27

While Bailey Zappe was a nice story Sunday, I worry there’s too much uncertainty with New England’s quarterback situation with injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. The Lions can put up points. They’re capable of hitting this over and seem to play in shootouts every week. I like Detroit to cover and win straight up, and I love that over, too.

The New England Patriots huddle up to try to hear their quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) in the second half of the game against Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Safid Deen: Patriots 24, Lions 21

The Lions are knocking on the door, but I’m not sure if Bill Belichick’s Patriots are letting them in. Experience trumps the upstart for me in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Lions 26, Patriots 20

Detroit may lack a defense, but does New England have an offense? The Lions have their best chance to take a stand here. And if they don’t, their fast-arriving reputation for staging the week’s most entertaining games strengthens.

Jarrett Bell: Patriots 23, Lions 20

Nate Davis: Lions 31, Patriots 30

Tyler Dragon: Patriots 23, Lions 20

