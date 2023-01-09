Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL playoffs after Seahawks clip Rams in epic OT game

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers rushes against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton during the first quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle, Jan. 8, 2023.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Detroit Lions were eliminated from the NFL playoffs Sunday in heart-breaking fashion, and a few players fans are familiar with made key plays.

Quandre Diggs had the game-turning interception on a deep ball in overtime, and then rookie and former Michigan State standout Kenneth Walker III ran hard to set up the Seattle Seahawks' winning field to clip the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16.

The Lions will miss the postseason for the sixth consecutive season, but can knock Green Bay out of the playoffs with a win on Sunday Night Football and send Seattle to San Francisco as the seventh and final seed in the NFC.

