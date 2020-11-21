Detroit Lions elevate Mohamad Sanu and Frank Herron for Week 11

The Detroit Lions announced they have elevated Mohamad Sanu and Frank Herron from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

With injuries along the defensive line and at wide receiver, the Lions proactively protected Sanu and Herron earlier in the week in case they were needed — which is very much the case.

On Friday, the Lions declared starting wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola OUT with hip injuries. Marvin Jones will continue to start and Marvin Hall will start for Golladay for the second week in a row, while Jamal Agnew will likely replace Amendola, and Quintez Cephus will fill in at multiple spots. Beyond those four players, the receiver depth chart on the active roster is empty.

Enter Sanu, an eight-year veteran who spent the first four years of his NFL career working the field alongside Marvin Jones. Sanu will likely only be needed as a fifth receiver, and will likely only see a handful of snaps — barring injury — but he is a valuable option to be able to bring off the bench. Don’t expect big numbers from him this week, but he is more than capable of making an impact play or two.

Last week, with Nick Williams unable to play, Herron was called up to fill in at defensive tackle. Williams is healthy this week, but Da’Shawn Hand was downgraded to OUT today, so once again Herron was elevated to the active roster. Like last week, another 20 snaps could be in order.

This is the second time Herron has been elevated from the practice squad, meaning he has exhausted his opportunities for the remainder of the season. If the Lions need to lean on him again, they will need to sign him to the active roster — similarly to what happened with Isaac Nauta earlier this season.