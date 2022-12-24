Detroit Lions dump massive lump of coal at Bank of America Stadium, fans react

The Detroit Lions entered their Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers at 7-7 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

And then the ball was kicked off.

By game's end, the Lions had laid a massive lump of coal losing 37-23, reverting to their pre-November form that saw them stumble and crawl to a 1-6 start. All of the momentum the Lions had built up in winning six of their last seven games fall to ashes like cinder inside the fireplace, Lions fans, along with the sporting public was there to react accordingly.

America: We believe in the Lions!



Lions: pic.twitter.com/hd8nVlZdlY — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 24, 2022

Lions are getting service academied — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 24, 2022

Live view of the Lions trying to get into the playoffs pic.twitter.com/IljNNKMtG5 — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) December 24, 2022

Christmas season is all about having hope sometimes, maybe — and I'm just spitballing here — maybe having hope is a bad thing.

Just think of all these Lions fans being together watching this game for the Holidays with their hopes up for the Playoffs and getting run on for potentially 500 Yds. This is what happens when you have hope. — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) December 24, 2022

The ghosts of three former Lions defensive coordinators are gonna visit Aaron Glenn tonight. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 24, 2022

OK, so maybe we can't blame the Lions for this all together. It's time for the dreaded "studio show crew picked the same team" curse.

Always room for @samponder on the @Lions bandwagon. @RandyMoss - we have room for you too! Super proud of my team & what we are building in #Detroit. @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/ZUj5UW4oGZ — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 24, 2022

The Lions' rush defense today: pic.twitter.com/DHKy6BPA0k — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 24, 2022

