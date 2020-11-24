How the Detroit Lions drove Joey Harrington into depression; Thanksgiving revenge memories

Bill Dow, Special to Detroit Free Press
·9 min read

Free Press special writer Bill Dow continues his "where are they now" series about former Detroit Lions players.

Today's profile is on Joey Harrington:

How we remember him

In his senior season, the 2001 Heisman Trophy finalist led No. 2 Oregon to its second consecutive Pac-10 championship and an 11-1 record. He finished his college career with a 25-3 record. After being selected by the Lions as the third overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft, he signed a six-year deal for $36.5 million. His first start was the first regular season game at Ford Field; the Lions lost to the Packers, 37-31. In four seasons, Harrington was 18-37 as a starter.

[ Mike Utley nearly died in hospital days after fateful injury ]

After the Lions

Harrington welcomed a trade after the 2005 season to Miami for a 2007 fifth-round draft pick. One of the highlights of his NFL career came on Thanksgiving Day 2006, when he threw three touchdowns to beat the Lions, 27-10. The following year, he signed with Atlanta before finishing his career in 2008 with New Orleans. He later worked as football analyst for Fox Sports Radio, Fox College Football on FX and Fox, and the Oregon Sports Network.

Today

Lions president and chief executive officer Matt Millen, left, and coach Marty Mornhinweg, right, pose with the team&#39;s first-round draft pick, Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington, Sunday, April 21, 2002, at the Lions practice facility in Allen Park.
Lions president and chief executive officer Matt Millen, left, and coach Marty Mornhinweg, right, pose with the team's first-round draft pick, Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington, Sunday, April 21, 2002, at the Lions practice facility in Allen Park.

Now 42, Harrington and his wife of 13 years, Emily, live in Portland, Oregon, with their sons, Jack and Emmet. He helps teach his home-schooled third- and sixth-graders and runs the Harrington Family Foundation that he established in 2003 with his bonus money. The foundation annually awards four Oregon high school seniors, four-year college scholarships, based upon demonstrated community leadership and financial need, while providing mentoring.

[ Sheila Ford Hamp's promise to Lions fans is a farce with Matt Patricia as coach ]

Joining the Lions

Former Lions quarterback Joey Harrington and his wife, Emily, with their children, Jack, left, and Emmet.
Former Lions quarterback Joey Harrington and his wife, Emily, with their children, Jack, left, and Emmet.

“I wasn’t really surprised because I knew I was going somewhere between the third and 15th pick, so I was absolutely thrilled even though it was a team that had finished 2-14 in 2001. I saw it as an opportunity to make a mark on an organization that had some potential even though they hadn’t won a championship in a long time. I was a young, naïve, optimistic and confident player when I came to the Lions and thought, ‘why the hell can’t I help do this in Detroit.’

Oregon had a bottom feeder program when I arrived there as a freshman, and as a class, we told ourselves that we would make it a championship team and a perennial power and we did it. Literally when I walked off the jetway in Detroit the day after the draft, this stranger welcomed me and then said: "The two toughest jobs in Detroit are playing quarterback for the Lions and goalie for the Red Wings." He then slapped me on the back as he was walking away and said, “we haven’t had a quarterback since Bobby Layne, good luck.” I did not feel pressure but I recognized it. Did it ultimately result in a mindset that was counterproductive? Yes.”

His first start

Joey Harrington.
Joey Harrington.

“We lost the first two games with Mike McMahon at quarterback, and when I got home, I received a phone call from (head coach) Marty Mornhinweg, who told me that I was going to be the starter for the third game, which was the inaugural opening at Ford Field. I didn’t anticipate that and it was completely out of the blue. It was exciting to go up against Brett Favre and the Packers, and a thrill to start the process, but I had a gut feeling that it would have been best for me to sit for a year and learn. I was not an extraordinary athlete who made unbelievable naturally skilled plays, but I was successful in college because I was better prepared than my opponents. That was not the situation when I was starting those first few games in the NFL. Now every first-round quarterback starts right away, but back then there was significant debate as to whether that was the right move. Carson Palmer, Eli Manning and Aaron Rogers sat for most of their first year and Rogers basically didn’t play for two seasons.”

Difference between college and NFL

“In my rookie year we are playing the Raiders and I was throwing to Scotty Anderson, who had a 15-yard square route on the back side in front of the safety. I cut it loose, Scotty was right there, but Rod Woodson picked it off. After the game I asked Woodson, ‘did I tip it off? I knew you shouldn’t have been there.’ He said, ‘You’re right I shouldn’t have been, but I have seen that route for the last 14 years so I’ll be damned if a rookie was going to beat me on it. I knew what was coming before you did.’ That’s a difference between the NFL and college game. But then there’s the locker room. In college, you are all in the same place in life with the same frame of mind, practice and school work. In the NFL, I’m a 23-year-old coming from pizza, beer and final exams stepping into the huddle with Ray Brown, who turned 40 that year. I’m studying film until late at night and my teammates had families and responsibilities. The scale of what people are experiencing in life is completely different from what you get in college.”

Most difficult part of playing in Detroit

Former Lions quarterback Joey Harrington, back left, poses with students from the college scholarship and mentoring program of the Harrington Family Foundation.
Former Lions quarterback Joey Harrington, back left, poses with students from the college scholarship and mentoring program of the Harrington Family Foundation.

“I knew Steve Mariucci (second head coach) wasn’t necessarily thrilled with having me, and I don't think Mornhinweg was either. I wasn’t their style of quarterback. Mike McMahon was more mobile and athletic than me and fit better in their Bill Walsh-style West Coast offense. There was a lot of trying to put a square in a round hole and they weren’t willing to adjust to my strengths. When I wasn’t playing well, two to three years into my career, I think teammates started getting pissed. It was like ‘they’re paying you a heckuva a lot of money to be playing better than you are,’ and that was the truth. There was also this culture of losing that I did not want to subscribe to and it created a bit of a rift. Looking back, I could have handled it in a different way. My continued insistence that we can get better if we keep working didn’t sit well with people. At a certain point, I learned that people want you to acknowledge that things are not going well. I never felt in Detroit that I got to the point where I felt I had command of the offense, my own game and the locker room."

On Drey Bly blaming him for the firing of Mariucci

“That was the end of it for me. At a certain level, I understood where he was coming from since they were paying me millions for a job that I wasn’t doing, for a whole host of reasons. But I was very upset that he didn’t come to talk with me. The only ones to back me up in the building were one player and the cafeteria chef. When Rod Marinelli was named head coach, he told me that he and Mike Martz liked me and thought they could help turn things around. Rod was the first coach to sit down and have an honest conversation with me. I said ‘that’s great, but you to need to know that I will play for you and Matt Millen because I respect both of you, but except for a couple of teammates, the rest of them can all go to hell.’ I was then traded to Miami. The confidence I had that was brimming when I left Oregon was completely gone when I left Detroit. It created a whole lot issues for me that went beyond performance because I was dealing with depression and anxiety.

His legacy with the Lions

“Having been removed from it for 15 years, I can acknowledge that there were times I was really terrible and other times when I played really well. But in the end, things didn’t go well and I know the fans were frustrated. “

On beating the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2006

Detroit Free Press sports front page from 2006. The Detroit Lions lost Joey Harrington and the Miami Dolphins, 27-10.
Detroit Free Press sports front page from 2006. The Detroit Lions lost Joey Harrington and the Miami Dolphins, 27-10.

“Before the game, the Lions showed this video montage on the scoreboard showing me getting sacked and throwing interceptions while Billy Joel’s 'Piano Man' played in the background. I was standing next to my teammate, Justin Peelle, who had played with me at Oregon and we just started laughing. Justin said, ‘well, you really made an impression at this place.” When I got back to Miami, Billy Joel sent me a note suggesting that maybe the Dolphins would want to play 'Piano Man' when I was introduced. He also wrote, “P.S. Maybe the Lions should play my song, 'We Didn’t Start the Fire.'" I am grateful that Detroit gave me the opportunity to be a starting quarterback in the league and they paid me well, but beating the Lions on Thanksgiving Day proved to me that I could dig myself out of a hole and play well as an NFL quarterback.”

The work of his foundation

“I started the foundation because I was very aware that there were a whole host of people who helped me get where I am. I also realized that not everyone starts at the same starting line. This is what I do full time now and I love it. We are giving the college scholarships to those who may not have a perfect G.P.A. and have shown some leadership. Maybe someone got a C in English class because they had to work after school or on the weekend. Besides providing financial support for college, we also connect them with mentors in their own community and to help make connections. One of my favorite students is Karen, a young Hispanic woman who every weekend volunteered with the City of Salem’s junior cadet program to help bridge the gap between her Hispanic community and local law enforcement. I want to make sure that when I’m 75 and sitting on my porch in Portland that the city and state is taken care of by people who have a seat at the table, not because their parents knew someone, but because they have valuable experiences to share to help make the community better.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Playing for Detroit Lions drove Joey Harrington into depression

Latest Stories

  • NBA free agency 2020: Winners and losers, starring the Lakers, Gordon Hayward and the 2017 draft class

    Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.

  • Tom Brady “disappointed” by inefficient performance Monday night

    After Matt Gay’s field goal put the Rams up 27-24, the Buccaneers got the ball back with 2:36 on the clock and Tom Brady playing quarterback. That scenario is a new one for the Bucs, but it has been a fruitful one for Brady over the years. It was not to be on Monday night, [more]

  • Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

    Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]

  • 'It’s temporary insanity:' George Foreman talks comebacks ahead of Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition

    Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.

  • Steve Dalkowski: the life and mystery of baseball's flame-throwing what-if

    Many believe the lefthander was the fastest pitcher to ever take the mound. But his career – and life – went off the rails before he could make an impactSteve Dalkowski, a career minor-leaguer who very well could have been the fastest (and wildest) pitcher in baseball history, died in April at the age of 80 from complications from Covid-19. And yet, partly because of one missing detail, his legend lives on, perhaps for ever. A book and a documentary – both of which were in the works well before Dalkowski’s death – have been released since Dalkowski, who had alcohol-related dementia, died in his home town, New Britain, Connecticut, where he became a phenomenon more than 60 years ago.Both the book, Dalko: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Fastest Pitcher, and the documentary, Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story, carefully attempt to clarify, and even dispel, many of the myths that have surfaced about Dalkowski over the years. Nowadays, everything in sports is quantified down to each pitch, or play, and plenty of video exists. It was not always that way. Tom Chiappetta, the Connecticut native who took 30 years to assemble the documentary, has been unable to uncover film of Dalkowski pitching in a game. “This is the last time we’re going to have an American sports legend to talk about,” Brian Vikander, the pitching coach who wrote the book with Bill Dembski and Alex Thomas, tells the Guardian. “But it also talks to the foibles that all of us as individuals have.” Indeed, so much about Dalkowski is legend. Hundreds of newspaper obituaries were written about Dalkowski, but Vikander says most contained errors. Chiappetta, who “barely scratched the surface” with his documentary, says that Dalkowski’s “legend continues. One reason why is that people can’t get enough about his life.” This much we know: Dalkowski, a lefthander, was 5ft 10in and 170lb, not a particularly intimidating mound presence. But he was astonishingly fast and wild, with 1,324 strikeouts – and 1,236 bases on balls – over 956 innings pitched from 1957 to 1965. He had 262 strikeouts and 262 walks over 170 innings for the Class C Stockton Ports in 1960. His four-seam fastball, called his “radio pitch” because batters could hear it but not see it, was practically unhittable … when it streaked over home plate. But just as many pitches sailed over batters’ heads, even into the stands. It was said he once hit a fan waiting in line for a hot dog. He was known for throwing pure heat, but there was no way back then to quantify just how fast he threw. People swear he threw 110 miles an hour, maybe even faster. (New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman holds the documented record: 105.8 mph.) “That’s part of the mystique, for sure,” Chiappetta said. “They just didn’t have the technology back then to prove it.” Although several rudimentary attempts were made to measure the speed of his pitches, Dalkowski ended his pro career nearly a decade before a radar gun was first used for Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher. And Dalkowski’s career had peaked in the spring of 1963. That was when Dalkowski, all but certain to earn a spot with the Baltimore Orioles, felt a pop in his left elbow, possibly a torn ligament, though his injury was never diagnosed. (The pitcher Tommy John underwent groundbreaking reconstructive elbow surgery in 1974, which is routinely used to correct such injuries now.) The director and screenwriter Ron Shelton, a former Orioles’ farmhand, said he based the fast, wild and immature character “Nuke” LaLoosh, played by Tim Robbins, on Dalkowski in the classic 1988 baseball film Bull Durham. But there was a critical difference in their stories. Bull Durham ends with LaLoosh in the big leagues, a prospect polished by hard lessons learned in the minors. But Dalkowski never pitched in a regular-season game at higher than the Triple-A level. He was an alcoholic, and his life, like his radio pitch, spun out of control. And that became part of his legend, too. Sports in those days were not as scientific as now. There were no pitch counts to nurture a pitcher’s arm. Dalkowski once threw 283 pitches in a single game – 120 is considered excessive nowadays. Managers often had him warm up, and settle down, by tiring him out first. “Pitchers were expected to pitch nine innings back then – ‘Come on! Be a man!’” Vikander said. Far less time was spent on mechanics, even on strategy on how to approach batters. For example, Vikander said half of all hitters then as now take the first pitch, so Dalkowski might have benefitted from simply bearing down to throw, say, a curveball for a first-pitch strike. “There was information there that could have done things for Steve,” Vikander said. Though Dalkowski did briefly have a solid father-son-type relationship with Earl Weaver, who would later become the Orioles’ legendary manager, virtually no attention was paid back then to an athlete’s mental state, especially to those who struggled with high expectations. “He wasn’t set up psychologically to cope with that,” Vikander said of Dalkowski’s fame. Chiappetta said, “He had no coaching. No baseball coaching, no life coaching, no coaching of anything. If he’d be coming through baseball now, it’s a whole different world.” Dalkowski took odd jobs after he left baseball , disappearing altogether from family and friends, sometimes sleeping in alleys, next to, or in, garbage cans. He was found alone, disheveled, in a laundromat in California on Christmas Eve 1992. He did, however, have a piece of scrap paper with the phone number of a former teammate, Frank Zupo, and his life would change for the better because of help he received from his sister, Pat, and the Baseball Assistance Team, among many others. “I’m ashamed of just going down the drain, and I don’t have to do that to stop this Mickey Mouse drinking stuff to get my act together,” Dalkowski said in an interview with Chiappetta earlier in 1992 that is included in the documentary. He added: “You know who I hurt the most? God bless her soul – my sister. I cry about it at night. It’s too bad. I had everything on the platter. I just dumped it in the toilet, and I guess I flushed it.” The happier part of his story is that Dalkowski spent the last 26 years of his life at an elder-care facility in New Britain, where he became somewhat of a celebrity for being a local kid who became a minor-leaguer with dazzling potential – potential being the operative word. “He got 26 years of his life back,” Chiappetta said. “That’s a lot longer than he played baseball.” The search for information continues, in part because Dalkowski never made it to the big leagues, where information can be more easily found. Plus, Dalkowski stopped pitching 55 years ago. “We’re looking for guys who played ‘D’ [level] ball with him in 1957,” Vikander says. Early response to the book, Vikander said, has been “stellar,” which makes him hopeful that more information about him can be found and sent to the book’s website. Chiappetta is convinced there is old film – somewhere – of Dalko pitching. “The story just kind of continues,” Chiappetta says. If a film clip does surface, perhaps from a dusty attic, it may be possible to measure the speed of Dalkowski’s frighteningly fast, four-seam fastball. If we know for sure that he threw less than, say, 105.8 mph, his legend would surely diminish.But, then again, what if the clip shows that Dalko threw much faster?

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton reacts to 'devastating' Rex Burkhead injury

    Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

  • Isaiah Thomas ready to prove himself after 'blowing by' NBA stars in pickup games

    Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas tells The Boston Globe he's back to feeling like his All-Star caliber self with his hip finally healthy.

  • Which NBA team had the best offseason? Five teams who improved the most.

    It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Clippers might try to pull off trade with free-agency options limited

    The Clippers might have to turn to trades now to revamp their roster, with Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Lou Williams potentially on the block.

  • Kris Bryant to the Dodgers, Nationals or Red Sox? Kyle Schwarber to the Yankees? A look at potential Chicago Cubs trade partners.

    Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber provide an array of value for the Chicago Cubs. But should new President Jed Hoyer decide to trade one — or more — of the four, only so many major-league teams can afford them. And in the case of Baez, Bryant and Schwarber, how many teams would be willing to pay for only one guaranteed season of service while surrendering prized ...

  • Cam Newton has simple, classic answer about J.J. Watt's dominance vs. Patriots

    Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.

  • Report: Celtics and Pacers offered Gordon Hayward more than $100M

    The Hornets are signing Gordon Hayward to the largest deal of free agency so far – four years, $120 million.

  • Charles Barkley, Phil Mickelson take on Stephen Curry, Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change

    Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”

  • Chase Young hit Joe Burrow and chaos ensued in Bengals-Washington Football game

    Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.

  • Cavs complete trade for McGee, agree to re-sign Dellavedova

    The Cavaliers have found either a temporary replacement for Tristan Thompson or an asset to bring in other talent. Cleveland announced Monday it has acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Also, the team has a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the Cavs' most popular players.

  • 5 things to watch for in inaugural College Football Playoff rankings

    Who will be in the top four? Where will BYU and Cincinnati end up? How will the Pac-12 fare? In a pandemic-shortened season, the inaugural CFP rankings will actually say a lot.

  • Report: Pelicans agree to two-year extension with Steven Adams

    This keeps Adams with New Orleans for a fair price and allows Jaxson Hayes to develop behind him.

  • Derek Carr was caught mean-mugging vs. Chiefs, and fans had all the jokes

    "I didn't know The Undertaker was related to Derek Carr."

  • Coaching malpractice & College Football Playoff mess

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are in rare form as they begin with various examples of coaching malpractice from this past weekend’s slate of games.  The guys then roast the College Football Playoff Committee ahead of their first in-person meeting of the season. What will they do with the Pac-12 or the Group of 5? Can we get a Cincinnati vs BYU game?  Also, can Tennessee can move on from Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols sink to a historic low? 

  • Injury to rookie Burrow 'kind of tore everybody apart'

    If it wasn't bad enough already, 2020 took a terrible turn for the Cincinnati Bengals and their prized rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner and top draft pick brought excitement and hope to the franchise and its long-suffering fans that was drained in an instant when Burrow's left leg was bent in an unnatural angle in the second half of Sunday's game against Washington. Cincinnati lost Burrow for the season, then lost the game.