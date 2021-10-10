Detroit Lions drop to 0-5 after stunning rally, gut-punch 19-17 loss to Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Lions stunned the Minnesota Vikings, with a comeback on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Then they lost on the last play of the game again, 19-17. Incredible.

The Lions are 0-5 for the first time since 2015, Jim Caldwell's second season.

Down 16-9, the Lions forced an Alexander Mattison fumble on the first play after the two-minute warning. D'Andre Swift scored on a 7-yard run, then Jared Goff found backup receiver KhaDarel Hodge in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion and the lead.

But Kirk Cousins got the Vikings to the Lions' 37 and Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field to win the game.

Jared Goff threw a third-quarter interception in Vikings' territory and lost a fumble in the first half in Vikings territory after left tackle Penei Sewell was no match for Everson Griffen, who forced the strip sack.

The Lions host Cincinnati at Ford Field next Sunday (1 p.m.).

